A new preview of the fourth season

The fourth season of Cobra Kai could arrive this year on the streaming platform, and new details are being revealed

Fans are definitely looking forward to the return of the Cobra Kai series. In early May, the news broke that filming for the fourth season had come to an end. As if this were not enough, prior to this great news, Netflix had already advanced in the presentation of its report to investors, that the fourth installment of the fiction is scheduled for the fourth quarter of the year, that is, the period between October and December of 2021.