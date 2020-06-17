Right at the end of the highly anticipated Pokémon Presents, where we have been able to see some news of the pocket monsters franchise, it has been announced that on the 24th we will have a new presentation where a great game of the saga will be shown. This has surprised many of us, since we did not imagine that the announcements of this long-running saga were going to be divided into two parts, although we were also delighted since 11 minutes were too few to show everything they have to offer us in the near future. We still don’t know the time, although everything seems to indicate that it will be at approximately the same time than today’s Pokémon Presents.

What could we expect from the Pokémon Presents on the 24th?

Explaining that next week’s new event will feature a big game, people have let their imaginations run wild. Also, we all know that The Pokémon Company does not usually stitch without thread, and all the elements shown in its digital events are usually strategically located to give us clues to fans. This time, all the material that Tsunekazu Ishihara, President of TPC, had behind him has not gone unnoticed.

This time, behind us we could see stuffed animals of the legendary Pokémon Gold / Silver and some figure of Eevee with its evolutions of the second generation, Umbreon and Espeon. This has done speculate with the arrival of a Let’s Go Johto, something that was rumored a little over a year ago, when after an interview with Junichi Masuda, he said that they could consider the possibility of making that game thanks to the sales success of Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu / Eevee.

See also

Do you think Let’s Go Johto will be the promised game for the next Pokémon Presents? We can only wait a week to discover it.

Source

Related