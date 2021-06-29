a new plant project in Kazakhstan promises to be the world’s largest producer of this fuel

A few months ago we commented that Saudi Arabia was betting big on obtaining hydrogen, that is, on the production of this fuel for export. If the world’s leading oil giant makes a big eye out for a renewable energy source, it will be for a reason, and now Kazakhstan is competing with a project to manage to produce 3 million tons of green hydrogen per year.

The project is actually carried out by the German company Svevind and involves the construction of a gigantic wind power plant in the rough steppes of Kazakhstan. In fact, the choice of location is clearly not random and the country offers what they consider to be a very convenient location for this great project.

The pantone of hydrogen

In Engadget we talked a few months ago about green hydrogen in depth. To summarize very, very broadly, hydrogen is not freely available in the environment (we see it, for example, in water -H₂O- or in methane gas -CH₄-), so it needs some processes obtaining (which use energy and generate carbon dioxide). According to the origin and amount of CO₂ released during its generation, hydrogen is defined as:

Brown hydrogen: it is obtained through the gasification of coal and during its production CO₂ is released.

Gray hydrogen: from the reform of natural gas. To produce one ton of this hydrogen, 9 to 12 tons of CO₂ are emitted.

Blue hydrogen: It is also generated from the reforming of natural gas, but part or all of the CO₂ emissions are avoided through a carbon capture system. Later, it can be used.

Green hydrogen: it is obtained from the electrolysis of water using electricity from renewable sources or from biogas taking advantage of livestock, agriculture and / or urban waste.

The process to generate green hydrogen consists of an electric current to decompose water (H₂O) into oxygen (O₂) and hydrogen (H₂), which is actually simple, but as we also said, the challenge is to do it competitively, for which electrolyzers with efficient and scalable technology would have to be developed. In fact, green hydrogen is the most expensive, although it is expected that the price will be reduced hand in hand with the reduction of costs of renewable energies and electrolysers.

Aspiring to win the great titans of the moment

From all that palette, as we anticipated at the beginning, Svevind’s project is based on obtaining 45 gigawatts of solar and wind power. This energy will be the one that will be used to produce those almost three million tons of green hydrogen in one year, according to the statement.

The ambition of the German company imposes this promise, exceeding the 600,000 million tons that are expected in the projected in Brazil, so perhaps that title of world’s largest green hydrogen production plant that the two are already in dispute, still in project status. Of course, the capacity of both will be greater than the world’s largest plant in the production of green hydrogen ([AirLiquideinCanada)orthemainplantinEuropeinSpain[AirLiquideenCanadá)olaprincipalplantadeEuropaenEspaña

The election of Kazakhstan, as we said, is totally intentional. Combine huge extensions with a low population density (seven people per square kilometer). Hence, although it is not the windiest place, they hope that it is a favorable terrain.

So we’ll see how the monstrous facility looks on the map. in about five years. As for winning in green hydrogen production, for the moment Australia is the first and Germany is in third place, we will see who wins when these projects are finished and, above all, if green hydrogen continues to be as convenient as it seems (and low price).

Image | Svevind