. – Beijing is reintroducing stringent containment measures and extending mass testing after new cases of coronavirus emerged from the city’s largest wholesale food market, raising fears of a resurgence of the deadly outbreak.

The Chinese capital reported 36 new cases of covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number to 79 since a locally transmitted infection was reported on June 12 for the first time in nearly two months, according to the National Health Commission. .

The cases are linked to the Xinfadi market in the southwest of the city, which supplies most of the capital’s fresh fruits and vegetables. The market, which also sells meat and seafood, has been closed since Saturday.

The outbreak has already spread to Liaoning and Hebei provinces, where a total of five new cases were found to be close contacts of patients in Beijing.

The new group has sent alerts across China, and Beijing municipal government spokesman Xu Hejian described it as “an extraordinary period” during a press conference on Sunday.

Chinese state media has repeatedly touted China’s effective measures to contain the virus as the number of infections and deaths increased abroad, contrasting its success with the failures of Western governments, especially the United States.

The sudden reappearance of the virus in Beijing, previously considered among the safest cities in the country, has raised the possibility of a second wave of infections and the possible reintroduction of the types of blockades that had previously stopped much of the country and affected the economy. .

At a meeting of the State Council, China’s cabinet, on Sunday afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan said the risk of the spread of the latest outbreak was “very high,” citing the dense and highly mobile population of the market. , according to the state news agency Xinhua.

“Wartime” measures

The Fengtai district, where the Xinfadi market is located, announced on Saturday the launch of a “war mechanism” and the establishment of a command center to curb the spread of the virus.

On social media, the Global Times, a nationalist tabloid newspaper run by the Chinese government, posted a video of masked paramilitary police officers patrolling the market after it closed on Saturday.

Authorities imposed a lockout on 11 residential complexes near the market, strictly prohibiting anyone from entering or leaving. Residents will be checked for temperature and informed daily, and will be provided with their daily food and necessities.

Beijing also launched mass nucleic acid tests for the coronavirus, establishing 193 sampling booths across the city. More than 76,000 people were tested this Sunday, and 59 people tested positive, Xu said at a press conference on Monday.

Nucleic acid tests work by detecting the genetic code of the virus and may be more effective in detecting an infection, particularly in the early stages, than tests that examine a body’s immune response, although the latter are easier to perform.

The Fengtai District has collected samples from 8,950 people working in the Xinfadi Market. So far, more than 6,000 samples have been processed and the results are all negative, according to Xu.

Authorities also tracked and collected samples from nearly 30,000 people who had been on the market in the 14 days prior to its closure. Xu said that all 12,000 tests done so far showed negative results.

The Beijing government ordered anyone to visit the market and their close contacts to stay home for two weeks for medical observation. It also delayed the resumption of classes for elementary students, which was originally scheduled for Monday.

Several local officials, including the deputy chief of Fengtai District, have been fired after the outbreak.

This is not the first time that the virus has returned. In May, several locations in the northeast of the country were quickly placed under strict confinement orders after imported cases caused outbreaks among local communities.

Before the new group, however, Beijing had only recorded 420 local infections and 9 deaths compared to more than 80,000 confirmed cases and 4,634 deaths across the country, thanks to its strict travel restrictions imposed at the start of the pandemic.

Like much of the rest of the country, life in Beijing began to return to normal, with the reopening of businesses and schools, and crowds returning to shopping malls, restaurants, and parks.

In a sign of the Chinese government’s confidence in its control of the outbreak, the country’s parliament even held its annual meeting in late May after a two-month delay, allowing thousands of delegates to travel to Beijing from across the country and sit next to side for meetings that lasted 10 days.

Tracing the source

The outbreak in Beijing will be the ultimate test of China’s coronavirus containment strategy.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, said on Twitter that Beijing will not become the second Wuhan, the original epicenter of the pandemic where the coronavirus was first detected in December 2019.

“There is no way for Beijing to become Wuhan 2.0. The world will see China’s powerful ability to control the epidemic, including strong government leadership, respect for science, the public’s willingness to cooperate, and national coordination of control measures. We will win again, ”Hu wrote in a post on Monday.

Beijing authorities are still trying to locate the source of the latest outbreak, however they have pledged to carry out “the strictest epidemiological investigations.”

Zhang Yuxi, president of the market, told the Beijing News state newspaper on Friday that the virus had been detected on a cutting board used by a seller of imported salmon in the market, raising fear of broader contamination. Since then, several supermarket chains have removed salmon from their shelves, according to the Beijing Daily.

While investigations are still ongoing, a researcher at the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that genome sequencing indicated that the virus found on the market is similar to strains normally found in Europe.

“But how the virus originated is still unknown. It could come from contaminated seafood or meat, or it could have been transmitted by people who entered the market through their secretions, “Yang Peng, the researcher, told state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday.

CNN's Steven Jiang and Shawn Deng contributed to the reports.