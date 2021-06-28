A new nightmare looms for Chromecast users and Android TV devices | Technology

The next time you browse your Chromecast with Google TV, you will likely come across an unwanted ad.

The latest version of Chromecast with Google TV includes a slight but annoying change in the screen interface when navigating it, and it is likely that if you are not a lover of advertising you will not like it too much.

Although for a long time we already had the addition of ads on the Chromecast home screen with Google TV, until now they had not been as intrusive as those that have just been reported from 9to5google where it is even played in full screen, and with sound turned on by default.

To put ourselves in the situation, it should be remembered that with the launch of Google TV in the new Chromecast, those from Mountain View added a tab called “for you” that presents favorite applications, any program or movie that we have already in process and we are not finished yet. , along with many other personalized recommendations. Here we can also find a kind of selections and recommendations that occasionally showed an advertisement in the first space, but this has been taken much further.

Now this content row in the Chromecast UI with Google TV you have added an ad that plays automatically without clicking or interacting with it. Worst of all, this ad plays with audio turned on by default.

There does not seem to be any new option in configuration that allows us to disable the automatic playback of these ads by also disabling the sound.

As if that were not enough, after a few seconds of playback, this ad goes almost entirely to full screen, although luckily we can exit it with any of the directional keys on the remote.

At the moment it seems that these video ads are limited to Chromecast with Google TV, but it is likely that they will also reach devices with the normal Android TV interface as has happened previously with other functionalities.