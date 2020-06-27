Successful author Veronica Henley finds herself trapped in a terrifying reality whose mystery she must solve before it is too late.

After starring in the second season of ‘Homecoming’, which incidentally is already available on Prime Video dubbed into Spanish, Janelle Mone relives a conspiracy nightmare and doubts the reality in ‘Antebellum‘, a suspense thriller directed by four debutants Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz (‘ Bush + Renz ‘).

Kiersey Clemons, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Gabourey Sidibe and Robert Aramayo complete the cast of this production that Lionsgate and DeAPlaneta plan to release on August 21 in the United States and Spain, respectively. Cross our fingers.

Here is the official trailer for the film in both Spanish and English.

