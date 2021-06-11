A new mountain race is born in Pallars Jussà

06/11/2021 at 7:47 PM CEST

Sport.es

‘Ultra Pallars 360’ is the name chosen for the new sports proposal that will make known the natural environment of Pallars Jussà within the scope of the “Geoparc Orígens & rdquor; from Unesco.

This new mountain race, which has as its slogan “Run to the origins & rdquor;, will be held on September 3 and 4 around the Sant Antoni reservoir, which will become the link between the main towns in the region, such as Tremp and La Pobla de Segur. The test is supported by the sports brand GRIFONE.

The queen test will be the Ultra (UP360), 94 kilometers and 4,300 meters of positive elevation gain, which will start from Tremp midnight on Saturday and which will also end in the capital of Jussà.

Great tour of the reservoir

The circular route will go around the Sant Antoni reservoir along tracks, paths and paths, passing through the most emblematic places like the top of “Sant Corneli & rdquor; (1,351 meters), the “roc de Pessonada & rdquor; (1,223 meters), the “roc de Neret & rdquor; (906 meters) or the towns of Rivert, Salàs de Pallars, Pobla de Segur or Talarn.

The Ultra can be done individually or in relay format, formed by groups of two or four people. In the case of couples, the relay will be in Pobla de Segur, at kilometer 45 of the same. In the case of the option in groups of four, the shifts will be between 22 and 27 kilometers per participant.

Taking advantage of the fact that the circuit is circular, on Saturday morning there will be two more exits: First, the MARATÓ TRAIL, of 49 kilometers and a positive slope of 2,100 meters. This test will start from the Town of Segur and will have the arrival in Tremp.

GEOTRAIL PALLARS

The third test of the Ultra Pallars 360 will be the GEOTRAIL PALLARS, with 27 kilometers and 1,100 meters of positive elevation gain., with departure in the beautiful town of Salàs de Pallars and the arrival also in Tremp.

Finally, in the final part of the circuit there will be a free walk specially designed for the little ones and their families. It has been baptized as l ‘ENTRANCE and will have a total route of 8 kilometers, which will cover the section between the towns of Talarn and Tremp.

Registrations for the four tests are open and can be formalized on the web inscripcions.cat and more information about the test at www.ultrapallars360.com