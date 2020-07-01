Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Monster Hunter is a Capcom franchise that was already known since the PlayStation 2 era and became more popular when it arrived on PlayStation Portable, Vita and Nintendo 3DS consoles. However, the franchise took off notoriously with Monster Hunter World, which by far became the best-selling game in the series. This does not mean that the company will move away from portable consoles, as the Japanese company confirmed that a new installment is in development, but it will have a slightly different approach and could reach the Nintendo Switch.

Capcom recently held a question and answer session with investors (via GamingBolt), in which it announced that among its plans is the development of a new Monster Hunter, but it is striking that the focus for this new adventure will be a bit different compared to Monster Hunter World, as he said he would try to appeal to a younger audience, specifically “junior and senior high school students,” which would be players around 16 and 18 years old. Also, the company confirmed that it is not working on bringing Monster Hunter World to Nintendo Switch.

“Currently, we are not planning to offer Monster Hunter World on the Nintendo Switch. We are planning to develop a Monster Hunter that can be enjoyed by junior and senior high school students, and look forward to future developments, ”said the company.

In case you missed it: Monster Hunter World has been one of the games that has guided Capcom’s success in recent months.

As you can see, it is not known for sure what Capcom is referring to, since a game like Monster Hunter World could very well be enjoyable for a player of the mentioned age. However, by the way of putting it, Capcom is most likely planning a smaller or lesser production delivery, apart from the possibility that it might hit Nintendo Switch. We will have to wait to see what this project becomes.

What do you think about Capcom’s plans regarding Monster Hunter? What do you think the company means by appealing to younger audiences? Tell us in the comments.

If you prefer World-style Monster Hunter more, there is great news, as Capcom continues to support the expansion of this title, Iceborne. We recently learned that an Elder Dragon is coming to the game soon. This franchise is multimedia, and a feature film is underway that will take the fantastic world of monsters to the real world. If you want to know more about Monster Hunter, we invite you to check this page.

