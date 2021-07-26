A new mathematical model predicts the risk of mortality in ICUs

In the field of artificial intelligence, machine learning allows a model to learn autonomously from the information provided by the available historical data, and to modify itself as the data is updated.

A recent Spanish study, published in the journal Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, presents a predictive forecasting model that assesses the risk of mortality of patients admitted to ICUs. The research has been carried out by a team from the Department of Mathematics of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), in collaboration with the Hospital de Mataró.

The model, which uses tools machine learning, facilitates the decision-making process of ICU healthcare personnel, since it improves the prediction of premature mortality.

In addition, it makes medical decisions about high-risk patients more efficient, assesses the efficacy of new treatments and detects changes in clinical practice.

The authors have shown that the new model is a better alternative to the traditional approach, which consists of predicting the risk of mortality from the APACHE (Acute Physiology And Chronic Health Evaluation) score – a questionnaire widely used to assess health status. of a person based on different indicators.

A more accurate model

Through a combination of the individual predictions of each classifier, the researchers have improved the prognosis of the model so that the errors of some predictions are compensated by the successes of others, taking into account the imbalance that the low proportion of patients who die in ICUs.

In this way, the model predicts the cause of death of a patient with a high risk of mortality, as well as the fate of the patient if the risk is low. This type of model is called hierarchical predictive model, because there are two levels of prediction.

This model can help experts to make decisions about patients in a personalized way and also health authorities in the management of resources.

“The hierarchical predictive prognostic model studies which of the characteristics of the patient are most decisive for the evaluation of their risk of mortality. It can also be extrapolated to compare different ICUs, or to analyze the improvement over time of the protocols of a specific ICU “, he indicates. Rosario Delgado, researcher at the Department of Mathematics at the UAB.

“This methodology is useful and promising, and has an important clinical applicability because it helps experts to make personalized medical decisions about patients, and health authorities in resource management”, concludes the expert.

Delgado et al. “Survival in the Intensive Care Unit: A prognosis model based on Bayesian classifiers” Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, Volume 115, 2021, 102054, ISSN 0933-3657.

