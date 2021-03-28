A new ‘map of life’ reveals where still unknown animals can live on the planet

Less than a decade after presenting the ‘Map of Life’, a global database marking the distribution of known species across the globe, researchers at Yale University, in the United States, have launched an even more ambitious and perhaps important project: to create a map of places where life has not yet been discovered.

For Walter Jetz, a Yale professor of ecology and evolutionary biology, who spearheaded the ‘Map of Life’ project, the new endeavor is a moral imperative that can help support discovery and preservation of biodiversity around the world.

“At the current rate of global environmental change, there is no doubt that many species will be extinct before we know of their existence and let us have the opportunity to consider their destiny “, Jetz warns.” I feel that such ignorance is unforgivable, and we owe it to future generations to quickly close these knowledge gaps, “he added.

The new undiscovered species map It has been published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, and a browsable version is available at mol.org/patterns/discovery.

The main author Mario moura, a former Yale postdoctoral associate in Jetz’s lab and now a professor at the Federal University of Paraíba, notes that the new study shifts the focus of questions such as “How many undiscovered species are there?” to others more applied like “Where and what?“.

“The known species are ‘work units’ in many conservation approaches, so unknown species are generally left out of conservation planning, management and decision-making, “says Moura. For the researcher,” finding the missing pieces of the puzzle of the Earth’s biodiversity is therefore crucial to enhancing biodiversity conservation around the world. “

According to conservative scientific estimates, it has only been formally described between 10 and 20% of the species from the earth. In an effort to help find some of these lost species, Moura and Jetz collected comprehensive data that included the location, geographic range, dates of historical discovery, and other environmental and biological characteristics of around 32,000 known land vertebrates. Their analysis allowed them to extrapolate where and what types of unknown species of the four main groups of vertebrates they are most likely yet to be identified.

They analyzed 11 key factors that allowed the team to better predict where undiscovered species might be located. For example, it is more likely that large animals with wide geographic ranges have already been discovered in populated areas. New discoveries of such species are likely to be rare in the future, the authors note. However, it is more likely that smaller animals with limited ranges living in more inaccessible regions have avoided detection until now.

“The chances of being discovered and described early are not the same between species,” adds Moura. For instance, the emu, a large bird in Australia, was discovered in 1790 shortly after the taxonomic descriptions of the species began. However, the small and elusive frog species Brachycephalus guarani was not discovered in Brazil until 2012, suggesting that there is yet to be found. more amphibians of this type.

Moura and Jetz show that the chances of new species being discovered vary widely around the world. Their analysis suggests that Brazil, Indonesia, Madagascar and Colombia they have the best opportunities to identify new species overall, with a quarter of all potential discoveries. Unidentified species of amphibians and reptiles are more likely to appear in Neotropical regions and Indo-Malay forests.

Moura and Jetz also focused on another key variable in uncovering lost species: the number of taxonomists searching for them. “We tend to discover the ‘obvious’ first and the ‘dark’ later“says Moura, adding:” We need more funds for taxonomists to find the remaining species to be discovered. “

But the global distribution of taxonomists it’s very uneven And an undiscovered life map can help focus new endeavors, Jetz said. That work will become increasingly important as nations around the world come together to negotiate a new Global Biodiversity Framework under the Convention on Biological Diversity later this year and commit to halting the loss of biodiversity.

“A more uniform distribution of taxonomic resources it can speed up species discovery and limit the number of extinctions ‘forever unknown’, says Jetz.

With partners around the world, Jetz and his colleagues plan expand your map of undiscovered life to species of plants, marine and invertebrates in the next years. Such information will help governments and scientific institutions grapple with where to focus efforts to document and preserve biodiversity, Jetz says.