a new manufacturing fault affects more than 90 aircraft

The Boeing 737 MAX again it is in the eye of the hurricane. Three U.S. airlines withdrew from service more than 60 aircraft due to a power failure reported by Boeing. According to Reuters, the manufacturer alerted them to the problem and revealed that it would take a few hours or days to repair.

The failure is relates to a manufacturing problem and would affect the operation of a backup power control unit. Boeing confirmed that about 90 aircraft were affected, mostly in the United States.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is aware of the problem and is in contact with the airlines. American Airlines, Southwest and United Airlines, three of the most important companies in the United States, have already grounded the affected models of the Boeing 737 MAX.

The new Boeing 737 MAX failure is unrelated to the 2019 crashes

Although airlines don’t expect a major disruption in their service, the new failure of the Boeing 737 MAX calls into question the confidence of the manufacturer. The company confirmed that this not related to the safety issue that caused the accidents that killed 346 people in 2019.

After several months of being on the ground, the Boeing 737 MAX began its certification process to fly again from mid-2020. It was not until the end of the year that EASA and FAA gave him a vote of confidenceAlthough that did not mean that the entire fleet of aircraft would return to service.

The last few months have been intense for airlines thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The Boeing 737 MAX is one of Boeing’s best-selling aircraft, who exhausted all resources to regain the trust of his customers.

With the most recent ruling, Boeing 737 MAX safety is in doubt and it is not known how it will affect their deliveries. The problem, according to the company, is related to a production change made in the installation process.

Recently the Government of The United States accused Boeing of lying to the FAA about the two accidents of the 737 MAX. The Justice Department charged the manufacturer with conspiracy and fraudulent and deceptive conduct for lying to its regulatory body. Boeing will have to pay a fine of 2.5 billion dollars the affected airlines and the families of those who lost their lives in the plane crashes.

More on this topic