A new low: Barça terminates Matheus Fernandes’ contract

FC Barcelona reported this Tuesday that it has communicated to the Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes that it dispenses with his services, and rescinds the contract that linked him to the first team until June 2025. Thus, he joins Jean-Clair Todibo and Juan Miranda in the list of outputs of the Barcelona team for the next season.

Matheus, who will turn 23 tomorrow, arrived at Barça in the 2020 winter market for 7 million euros from Palmeiras, but left on loan to Real Valladolid until the end of the season.

During the 2020-21 preseason he already joined the first team, but coach Ronald Koeman never had him, preferring midfielders from the subsidiary such as Riqui Puig or Ilaix Moriba to complete the calls before the Brazilian.

De Jong surpasses Oblak and Messi: the most valuable players in LaLiga

34 Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – New market value: € 40 M (-€ 10 M)

Data as of June 10, 2021

33 Eden Hazard – Real Madrid – € 40 M

32 Gerard Moreno – Villarreal CF – € 40 M (+5)

31 Yannick Carrasco – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M (+5)

30 Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla FC – € 40 M

29 Saúl Ñíguez – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M (-15)

28 Ángel Correa – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M

27 Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad – € 40 M

26 Carlos Soler – Valencia CF – € 40 M (+5)

25 Youssef En-Nesyri – Sevilla FC – € 40 M (+10)

24 Éder Militão – Real Madrid – € 40 M (+10)

23 Alexander Isak – Real Sociedad – € 40 M (+10)

22 Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid – € 40 M

21 Diego Carlos – Sevilla FC – € 45 M (-5)

20 Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid – € 50 M

19 Pau Torres – Villarreal CF – € 50 M

18 Ousmane Dembélé – FC Barcelona – € 50 M

17 Antoine Griezmann – FC Barcelona – € 60 M

16 Koke – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M

15 Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona – € 60 M (-15)

14 Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – € 60 M (-15)

13 José María Giménez – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M

12 Jules Koundé – Sevilla FC – € 60 M

11 Ansu Fati – FC Barcelona – € 60 M (-20)

10 Fede Valverde – Real Madrid – € 60 M (-5)

9 Casemiro – Real Madrid – € 70 M

8 Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid – € 70 M (-20)

7 Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid – € 70 M

6 Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad – € 70 M

5 Pedri – FC Barcelona – € 70 M

4 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

3 Marcos Llorente – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M (+10)

2 João Félix – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M

1 Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona – € 90 M (+10)

Matheus only played one game with the Barcelona shirt

In fact, Matheus only got to play one game in the Barcelona shirt, at Dinamo Kiev in the group stage of the Champions League (0-4), when he entered in the 73rd minute replacing Pedri González.

