A new ‘Lord of the Rings’ film is underway, this time animated, which will hit theaters

‘The Lord of the Rings’ is preparing to live a second golden age with several projects that will make us return to Middle Earth. The most ambitious of them is the live action series that Amazon Prime Video is preparing, which should reach the streaming platform by the end of this year and which they intend to last about five seasons. But now New Line Cinema, the production company that entrusted Peter Jackson with adapting JRR Tolkien’s novels, plans to bring the world of hobbits, elves, dwarves and men back to the big screen.. But in another way.

The production company has launched a new film, to be titled ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’. The film will focus on the story of the mythical Helm’s Deep, the scene of one of the most spectacular battles of the original trilogy. The film, of course, will not be in real action but will be animated in anime style. That is why they have partnered with Warner Bros. Animation.

Added to the original trilogy

This new film will serve as an addition to Peter Jackson’s films as it will take us almost 300 years before the famous battle and “will explore and expand the untold story behind the fortress of Helm’s Deep, delving into life and times bathed in in the blood of one of the most legendary figures in Middle-earth: the mighty King of Rohan, Helm Hammer Hand, “according to the official description. The aesthetic will drink directly from the Jackson trilogy.

The team behind this project will be composed of Kenji Kamiyama (‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’) as director, Jeffrey Addis and Will Matthews (‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’) as screenwriters and Philippa Boyens, screenwriter of the trilogy. of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and Oscar winner, as a consultant. ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ does not have a release date yet but Warner Bros. will be in charge of distributing it in theaters and they are rushing to take advantage of the momentum of the television series. According to Variety, they are already in the animation process and doing the voice casting.