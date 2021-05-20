A new list of defendants for the death of Maradona is released



The family of “El Pelusa” is looking for those responsible for the death of the Argentine idol.

The death of Diego Armando Maradona It has generated endless speculation. A few weeks ago, the close family of the former soccer player revealed that the Argentine idol would have been poorly treated by your doctors. In this sense, the Argentine authorities took action on the matter. Seven people have been charged and cited under the charge of “simple homicide with eventual intent“.

As the investigation progressed, the statements of people close to the former Argentine footballer pointed out that “El Diego” did not have the appropriate care during his poor health. Maradona’s relatives linked his death to negligence in medical care and assistance.

In this sense, seven professionals from the health sector must show compassion in court. These people are linked to the death of “El Pelusa”. In this sense, the accused must offer inquiring statements before the authorities. Besides, the Attorney General de San Isidro requested that he be prohibit these people from leaving the country.

Those accused by the Argentine authorities are: the nurses Ricardo Omar Almirón (37) and Dahiana Gisela Madrid (36); the doctor Nancy forlini (52); the psychologist Carlos Ángel “Charly” Díaz (29); neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque (39); the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov (35) and the coordinator in charge of all these workers, Mariano perroni (40). This information by judicial sources to the Télam agency.

These seven designated persons should appear to testify as of the next may 31. The workers are accused of medical negligence due to the serious state of health of the Argentine soccer player. In addition, among the signs, it is said that the medical staff gave Maradona sleeping pills, dissolved in beer and marijuana.

All these irregularities are framed under the charge of “simple homicide with eventual intent.” The Argentine authorities determined that the deal made by the former footballer was “inadequate, deficient and reckless“. It is worth mentioning that in Argentina these types of crimes are sentenced with sentences ranging from 8 at 25 years in prison.

The idol of Argentine soccer died on November 25, 2020, at his address located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. By that time he was 60 years old and two weeks earlier he had undergone a neurosurgery for a bruise in the brain. The autopsy determined that Maradona died from a “acute lung edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure”