With the pandemic tragedy, the old concept of food security has taken on a new level. On the five continents, people have learned that they can survive without buying new clothes, cars or appliances, but they cannot stop buying food. This gave a universal upgrade to rural activities in terms of admiration and respect.

Everyone understood that farmers can never stop. They need to express milk every day: cows don’t know if it’s a holiday or if there’s a pandemic sweeping the planet, and they have to be milked. When planting, you have to plant, or cultivate, or treat plants and animals or harvest, in each period of the year as nature requires. And supply, fulfilling the sacred role of preserving life.

There is a beautiful moment of admiration, respect and even gratitude for the work in the field. This recognition is expected to have interesting consequences for the future of agriculture in the world.

On the one hand, governments are in a hurry to reexamine policies to support their rural producers, in the hope that they will remain active and thus guarantee food security for consumers.

On the other hand, they can tax their exports to avoid a possible lack of products ahead of them or, on the contrary, create mechanisms that inhibit imports from third countries, exactly to protect their peasants from inevitable competition. And this neoprotectionism may interfere in world agricultural trade, even if it occurs at the discretion of the WTO.

These phenomena are just ahead. In order to understand them and evaluate what are the opportunities and risks contained in them, it is essential to study the measures that will be adopted by the governments of the countries that are our markets or our competitors and, from there, outline the necessary strategies to take advantage of mitigate others. The Ministry of Agriculture is aware of this, as well as modern Brazilian rural leaders. And there is no time to waste.

Especially because it became evident to the markets that we have exceptional and sustainable conditions to serve them with agricultural production in quantity and with adequate quality, that is, we can offer food security and food security. And that brings up another issue: the pandemic has shown that health standards in the world are below need, and the rule of health controls will certainly rise. For that too, Brazil has a very developed and efficient model, and can show the world an enviable health defense system, especially in the meat and food industries. There are always improvements to make, but we are fine in this photo.

It remains to complete the agenda to overcome the barriers that may arise, so that we can feed our 220 million Brazilians and another billion foreigners from more than a hundred countries with our exportable surpluses.

We have to open our market to countries in all regions. We are very large producers and we can serve the whole world, making no sense of restrictions and this or that market, as is sometimes heard in relation to China. In 2000, our agribusiness exported US $ 20 billion, and China bought 2.7% of that amount. Only 19 years later, in 2019, agribusiness exported US $ 97 billion, and China took 34% of that. Amazing growth, that gigantic market must be respected and stimulated. And we should start looking for other markets in Asia (Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia), expanding the ones we already have there (Japan, Korea), the Middle East, the Arab countries, India, Africa and Latin America, but without ever losing the North American and European Union markets, whose agreement with Mercosur must be streamlined.

We must invest much more in technology, with an emphasis on the themes of connectivity and digitalization, taking care with double the rigor of sanity, making the legal reforms that allow partnership for investment in infrastructure. We need to reduce bureaucracy ingrained processes to speed up the development of sectors such as irrigation, to seek external capital that is available, to promote a real opening of the economy. And all covered with the most important variable of the future: sustainability.

If we have the competence to do this, which will even go through the improvement of the institutional governance of our representations, Brazil will be the great world champion of food security well before what was imagined.

See too:

Coronavirus: the stories of three marriages celebrated on the internet in isolation

.