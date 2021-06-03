A new LEGO set would reveal an Iron Man chapter in What If …?

The animated series “What If …?” It offers great appeal because we will be able to see most of the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe again. Of course, we are going to see them in different situations, in different scenarios in which certain events in the history of the UCM happened in different ways. Most UCM actors will return to give voice to their respective characters, although apparently there will be absences, such as Robert Downey Jr., whose involvement has not been officially confirmed as has happened with his co-stars.

Despite the apparent absence of Downey Jr. that does not mean that Iron Man will not be there. Promotional advances for the animated series have confirmed that Tony Stark will be in it. For example, we have seen a shot of him donut in hand, remembering that moment seen in “Iron Man 2”. Now An episode that could star Tony Stark / Iron Man would have been revealed.

Thanks to a LEGO set we know of a new alternative setting for the Marvel Studios animated series. As we know, LEGOs are not always reliable for these things. Sometimes they are based on a scene that does exist in the current movie or series, and other times the scene is completely invented or adapted with certain licenses (eg, placing more characters than there were in the scene).

In this set that we have here, it seems that we are shown a scenario in which it was Tony Stark, instead of the Hulk, who was stranded in Sakaar. Under the name Tony Stark’s Skaarian Iron Man, shows a new large Iron Man armor constructed by Stark from the rubble of Sakaar. In addition to the incredible new Iron Man armor, the new set includes Tony Stark, Valkyrie and Uatu figures.

It is still pending to be confirmed if this corresponds to an episode of the series, but if so, it would be added to other versions of characters that we do know will be in the series such as Captain Carter, Party Thor, Doctor Strange in an evil version, Zombie Cap, Apocalyptic Ultron, Gamora, Killmonger …

The series will begin airing in August. In fact, yesterday the news broke that it would be released on August 6, but this was quickly denied.

Via information | IG 1414falconfan