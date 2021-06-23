A New Legacy ‘will have its own video game and it will be free

Space Jam: A New Legacy is one of the most anticipated releases of 2021. The highly anticipated film will be available both in theaters and on HBO Max from July 16. But as if that weren’t enough, the sequel to Space Jam also comes with a free video game and, in principle, exclusive to Xbox.

The video game will be called ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game’ and will present a simple story line based on the film. This is an arcade with an aesthetic clearly based on titles of this type from the 90s. The proposal is framed in the format of “lateral scrolling” (or side-scroller), which leads the characters to defeat enemies and collect pieces to reach the final stage.

The new Space Jam video game will have LeBron James as the protagonist, accompanied by Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny. The members of the Tune Squad must defeat the rivals created by the artificial intelligence that has locked the NBA star on the Warner Bros. servers. To come face to face with the villain, players must collect four pieces of code during the game. route.

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Launches Its Own Exclusive Video Game For Xbox

The new Space Jam video game will be available for free from July 1 for those with an Ultimate Xbox Game Pass membership. From July 15, the title will be released to the rest of Xbox and PC players through the Microsoft Store.

Fans of LeBron and the Looney Tunes can also choose to get the limited edition custom controllers for Xbox Series X | S. They will be available from July 8 in three different models, but they will only be available in the United States.

Space Jam: A New Legacy wants to exploit the popularity of the original film starring Michael Jordan. With clear nods to the original film, but with a bet that seeks to distinguish itself, the expectation around the premiere is very important. Although its arrival in cinemas and HBO Max will be simultaneously, the film will be available only for one month on the streaming platform, after the release date. While the day arrives, the free Space Jam video game is a good alternative to quell your cravings.

