A New Legacy – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

This Saturday, April 3, the new trailer for the movie Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, starring basketball superstar LeBron James, has finally been released.

According to what can be seen in the video, just over two minutes long, James will have to face in a basketball game against Al-G (Don Cheadle) and an improved group inspired by superstars, who are not the Monstars we saw with Michael Jordan.

When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by rogue Artificial Intelligence, LeBron must get them home safely leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the entire notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes gang to victory over the digitized champions of AI on the court: an enhanced roster of professional basketball stars like you’ve never seen them before, ”the official synopsis reads.

In the trailer you can see nods to series such as Game of Thrones, The Flintstones or films such as The Lord of the Rings, The Iron Giant or King Kong.

The new film starring LeBron, in the company of the iconic Looney Tunes, will be released on July 16 in theaters.

