A New Legacy launched its new promotional posters

Space Jam: A New Legacy launched its new posters and proves to have a team that will make evil tremble. What is your favorite Looney Tune?

Space Jam: A New Legacy, has just released a series of posters with the characters of the Tune squad, and they make it clear that they are fierce competition. The long-awaited sequel to Space jam 1996 this time stars Lebron James Together with the Looney tunes, who have to unite on the court to defeat a new great evil so that James can save the day, and his son.

The posters emphasize James’s size above all else, hilariously cropping out most of his face only to skirt the top of James’s head. Bugs bunny in the frame. The rest he plays a little straighter, giving us a close look at some of the key players from Tune squad, among them, Lola Bunny, Tweety and Daffy Duck. We’ve seen some of these new items before, including the new T-shirts from Tune Squad, as well as the reworked design of Lola Bunny.

The Tune Squad

The biggest surprise could be precisely who shows up or not. James, Bugs, Lola and Daffy Duck they are clearly more prominent players. The inclusion of Roadrunner, Speedy González and Taz mania seems to emphasize the importance of speed and physical prowess on the team. Maybe cartoon basketball has gotten a lot more competitive in the 25 years since it played Michael Jordan?

Behind the scenes

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man Holiday), Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, also features Cedric Joe as the son of James and Don Cheadle as the rebel who imprisons them in a virtual world. Several players of the NBA and the WNBA will also appear in the sequel to Space jam, including Chris Paul, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Diana Taurasi, along with many other favorites of the Looney tunes.

Premiere Space Jam: A New Legacy

Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres in cinemas and in HBO Max July 16. Check out the official character posters below.

As you can see Lola bunny he wears his new team jersey Tune squad and teases your basketball skills while balancing a basketball on your fingertip very easily. While on the other hand, Roadrunner seems absolutely excited to be playing with the rest of the Tune Squad and looks like he’s going to fly off his poster as he runs to make a shot.

The rest of the Tune Squad are in very active poses on their respective posters, Lucas, Taz, Speedy and Tweety appear willing to work overtime to score the points they need to win their big game. Meanwhile, Bugs looks cool and cool on his poster. You can also see the poster where he appears with LeBron James.

Everyone is eagerly awaiting the premiere. Fortunately for those who can’t go to the movies or just don’t want to, they can watch the programming on the HBO Max streaming platform by following the link.