A New Legacy ‘dresses LeBron James as a superhero in new trailer

A few days after the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy (Malcolm D. Lee), a new preview tells part of the adventures and challenges that LeBron James and Bugs Bunny will have. The protagonists of this film must work together so that the NBA star can save his son, kidnapped by a personified artificial intelligence system.

This character is played by Don Cheadle, another of the key figures within the film’s cast, as well as Zendaya, who voices Lola Bunny. Space Jam: A New Legacy is a production inspired by Space Jam: the game of the century (Joe Pytka, 1996). That movie starred Michael Jordan and, at the time, it achieved relevance for combining worlds that seemed alien: high performance sport with cartoons.

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James and Bugs Bunny will not be alone. The most famous rabbit on television He will be accompanied by characters such as Daffy Duck, Tweety and Tazmania, among others. Instead, James will see how some of his NBA teammates and rivals will face him again. They are Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul, who are joined by WNBA star Diana Taurasi.

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’: LeBron James in Gotham City

Space Jam: A New Legacy will integrate several of the entertainment firms that belong to WarnerMedia. That is why it has been seen in the trailers that characters from different franchises appear during the film; It is also likely that the protagonists go through universes such as The Matrix, Mad Max, among others, in addition to DC.

The novelty, in relation to the advance, is that both LeBron James and Bugs Bunny will also play other characters. LeBron James will dress as Robin while Bugs Bunny will play Batman. This preview was published by DC, the creator of both characters. The protagonists arrive on the planet DC in a spaceship to, already with their suits, enter Gotham City.

During Space Jam: A New Legacy, Characters like King Kong, the Iron Giant, Gandalf, and Superman are expected to make an appearance as well.. This is one of the main differences between the two films, since in Space Jam: the game of the century it did not have other characters outside of the Looney Tunes. Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released on July 16, 2021 in theaters and on the HBO Max platform.

Also in Ezanime.net