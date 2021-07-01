A new leak would reveal the colors of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has become one of the most rumored smartphones of the first half of 2021, and by this time it is reappearing in the headlines. Android Headlines accessed an apparent leaked press render, through which device color options would be revealed.

In terms of design there is nothing too new or surprising, taking into account that what you see in the image is very similar to what was already known. And as for the colors themselves, the alternatives would be similar to the Galaxy S20 FE, but somewhat more limited. According to the information, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would arrive in four shades: purple, white, green and gray.

As with its predecessor, the new smartphone from the South Korean brand is expected to be the upper-middle-range variant of the S21 family. The leaked render would also confirm that the mobile’s rear camera module would be a little less bulky than that seen in its “older brothers”.

Samsung and a challenge called Galaxy S21 FE

Since the smartphone first appeared last April, Samsung has run into some issues prior to launch. The most notorious is the shortage of semiconductors, which would have even put the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE in check.

The alternative that the South Korean firm would have found to save the phone would be to launch it with two types of chips. In some markets it would go with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, while in others it would go with the Exynos 2100.

The other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE aren’t too clear either. However, there is talk that it would arrive with a 6.5-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the camera configuration would be identical or very similar to that of the other S21s.

Regarding its launch, the South Korean company I’d bet to officially present it in October, as already happened in 2020 with the Galaxy S20 FE.

Also in Ezanime.net