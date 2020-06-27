Although Microsoft’s big bet for the new generation of consoles is Xbox Series X, little by little it is becoming clear that it will not come alone, but will be accompanied by a cheaper and therefore less powerful version called in principle. Xbox Series S.

It is what is deduced from leaked documents that would come from Microsoft itself, and that in fact confirm specific data that had already been released about Xbox Series S, the basic range of the console: it will be less powerful, yes, but also much cheaper And, with limitations, you can run the same games.

In other words, the information just released contains news regarding what was already known or, rather, regarding what was already told about the Xbox Series S, but not too much: some specifications are maintained and others down, which would also mean a more adjusted price.

If until now there was talk that Xbox Series S would have an eight-core Zen 2 processor, a second-generation Radeon RDNA GPU with 4 TFLOPs of power and about 12 GB of GDDR6 memory, the new leak downgrades the amount of RAM to 7.5 GB ‘usable‘, but maintains the 4 TFLOPs on the graph.

In comparison, Xbox Series X will feature 16GB of RAM (13.5 usable) and a GPU at 12 TFLOPs, plus more storage capacity and generally higher specs throughout.

However, Xbox Series S, also called ‘Lockhart’ because of the test mode that developers are using – from where the previous leaks arose – to fine-tune games to more limited hardware, makes sense as a gateway for the savings that will suppose (it talks about 200-300 dollars), and because in principle will maintain compatibility with everything released for her older sister.

Because not everyone is for the work of spending 500 or 600 euros on a launch console, nor does everyone have a 4K television. If Xbox Series S is worth half but allows you to play the same, even if it is not reaching the same technical deployment, you can compensate the move to Microsoft, which neither confirms nor denies everything that comes to light.