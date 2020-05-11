         A new leak of the iPhone 12 Pro ensures that it will have a 120 Hz panel, 3X telephoto lens with night mode and more

Despite the fact that there are still a few months to launch, the iPhone 12 is slowly leaking. The latest leaks point to new sizes for them, as well as the presence of a LIDAR sensor which will enhance portrait mode and add capabilities related to augmented reality. This weekend we have had news about new data about these iPhone 12, at the hands of EveryThingApplePro.

In an exclusive ensure that the new generation will have a panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, important improvements at the zoom level, night mode, increases at the battery level and a star color: navy blue.

Pro Motion technology returns

The first novelty that is “confirmed” is the presence of Pro Motion technology for the iPhone 12 panel. This implies a refresh rate of 120Hz., technology that already debuted years ago on the iPad Pro, but which never materialized in the case of iPhones. In the case of the iPhone we speak of a dynamic refresh rate according to the filtered information, that is, It will oscillate between 60 and 120 Hz depending on the tasks we are carrying out, not forced at 120 Hz at all times.

This feature will only be available on Pro modelsThat is, the iPhone 12 without this last name will continue to use a 60 Hz panel, although all models will have OLED technology this year according to the source.

To alleviate the energy impact of 120 Hz, the capacity of the batteries is expected to increase significantly.

This feature will have a significant energy impact, so it is expected major changes at battery level. Currently there is only information about it on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will have a 4,400mAh battery (compared to less than 4,000 in the current model) according to the source. It is expected that the rest of the models also have a larger battery.

There is also talk that Face ID will be much better than last year, having an even greater viewing angle. This will be achieved despite the fact that a significant reduction in the size of the notch is expected, an element that houses all the sensors necessary for this facial recognition.

The camera will take an important leap with a new sensor, 3X telephoto lens with included night mode and LIDAR sensor to improve portraiture

At the photographic level it is expected that there is an important jump. Here we talk about a 12 megapixel sensor that maintains 100% Pixel Focus technology. This implies that all the pixels of the sensor are used to focus, something that is not achieved with current sensors with enough megapixels and Pixel Binning. According to the source Apple has done tests with 64 megapixel sensors, but the focus is not as good as with the 12.

Are also expected improvements in night mode, which will be available on the telephoto sensor. Regarding it, this year it will be a 3X, instead of a 2X as we are used to seeing at Apple from the iPhone 7 Plus.

