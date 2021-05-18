A new language column josé clopatofsky motor magazine

It is proper and necessary in technologies to get a name for each of its systems and advances in which exact technical words are often mixed with marketing acronyms of the products, after which an alphabet results that people who use the car do not catch at first sight or reading.

As a result of all this, the automotive dictionary is migrating into the world of abbreviations and codes. There are already several confusing points such as the names and references of the oils, the long enumeration that classifies the tires or the enigmatic names of the platforms on which dozens of models are built.

Now it comes to us another wave of codes with the appearance of electrified cars, whose specialties and applications are very different, but to understand what they are talking about, you have to turn to English and translations.

There are pure electric cars, which run only with batteries and must be recharged periodically. Your typology shouldn’t need more definitions, but If you enter a catalog, you should know that they will appear as BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle), somewhat redundant, because it would be easier to classify them as EV, and vice versa in Spanish.

Then comes the world of hybrids, where several first cousins ​​coexist. These vehicles mix the traditional combustion engine with electric motors or aids in various ways and proportions. The rationale behind these dual intermediate systems is generate fewer emissions and reduce the amount of carbon that goes into the atmosphere. In smooth and slow traffic, they always run on electricity and then, when there is more demand, the two machines are mixed to give a high horsepower without having to resort to large displacements in the traditional engine.

There are the PHEV (?), Plug In Hybrid Vehicles, which have two motors, one battery-powered and the other thermal. As in all these electro-assisted cars, in PHEVs the battery is recharged by recovering energy from the brakes, but when this is not enough must be plugged into a domestic electrical network or special chargers public. A good “thoroughbred” hybrid should be able to walk more than thirty miles on batteries alone. And at good speed; to 80, for example. If they run out of battery they continue to run on gasoline, which rules out the issue of autonomy and the dread of stranding.

Next are the HEVs (?, Again). They are Hybrid Electric Vehicles, less efficient. They also have two motors, but their batteries are recharged only by the contribution of braking and cannot be completed by plugging them in. They help the basic engine in starts and have very little range and speed on electricity alone. exist the “Mild”, which are just to meet the classification because they do not have an electric motor, but a battery that improves acceleration, about which there are many reservations in the approval bodies, since the time during which they go without emitting their bad gases and the proportions of these is uncertain.

In Colombia, they all fall into the same basket of tax exemptions established in two laws, as long as nothing else occurs to Congress, as the Carrasquilla reform intended. They do not pay import duties, for which, depending on the origin, they have a significant discount compared to those that come from countries without FTA. In reality, most brands do not benefit from this because today only a few countries, including Japan, are not in the subsidized category and the issue is more paper than real stimulus in the price to the public.

VAT is 19 percent for cars, but the “greens” only pay 5 percent, which it does generate a significant deduction, especially for pure electrics, whose final price is very high due to the cost of its batteries, which are no longer temporary batteries.

There are other washers that do not have a peak and plate, for which we should generate another acronym, NPP, which is for now one of the sales hooks above the ecological benefit, and they are exempt from being parked on the useless car-free day. Also the annual tenure taxes – which they call rolling – are slightly lower.

Having understood this language, you have to carefully analyze the offer and the application you want of the vehicle, but The buyer’s commitment to the environment should always predominate, because if your philosophy is to drive with green shoes, the purer your vehicle is, the more Colombian people will appreciate it, so mistreated these days. The order of benefits is explained.