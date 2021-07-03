A new Lancia Ypsilon becomes even more practical than we might think

For the past 35 years, Lancia It has been building the little Ypsilon, and although the current model (now in its fourth generation) is now a decade old, it continues to sell well in its land. Now, the Italian firm has announced a new addition to the range with the launch of its first pure electric, along with the Ypsilon Hybrid Ecochic, offers “a complete and sustainable solution for urban mobility”.

Unfortunately, we are not talking about a new model with four wheels. Lancia, simply, has presented the call Ypsilon e-scooter, a 100% electric scooter for the urban jungle, as its name and its shapes predict us. The vehicle has been created in cooperation with the micromobility specialists of MT Distribution and will be available at Italian Lancia dealers, consumer electronics outlets and other retail channels, for a recommended price of 299 euros.

The Ypsilon e-scooter has an underbody 250W brushless motor that gives you a autonomy of 18 kilometers. Its chassis is made up of an aluminum frame in order not to be too heavy. This includes front suspension and 8-inch wheels, which, according to Lancia, help absorb shocks on the road. The Ypsilon e-scotter also features LED lights on both the front and rear. And for those who want to choose color, you can choose a Maryne or Gold tone.

According to the product description, its 12 kg magnesium alloy skeleton is capable of supporting a maximum of 100 kg. On the other hand, Lancia’s zero-emission scooter boasts three driving modes to suit the conditions: ECHO, D Y S. With the first of them, the maximum speed is limited to 6 km / h, while with the second and third it is increased to 20 and 25 km / h respectively. Also, the battery takes about three to five hours to fully charge.

Meanwhile, surprisingly, the four-wheeler Ypsilon remains a solid alternative for the company, which only sells this model and in its local market. (with 22,783 deliveries during the first five months of 2021). Because in its homeland, it is currently the second best-selling model, just behind its compatriot the Fiat 500. The old Ypsilon even outsold all Alfa Romeo models in Europe between January and May 2021, which we leaves with a statistic the less peculiar.

Source: Lancia

