A new IRS change could make more couples eligible to receive the third stimulus check



Couples who made $ 160,000 or more a year will not receive any stimulus money.

Photo: Thomas Cain / Getty Images

The IRS released guidance this week that could make more people eligible for a third stimulus check..

Included in the recent $ 1.9 billion stimulus package is a tax-exempt provision – of up to $ 10,200 of unemployment income per person – for couples who have earned incomes of up to $ 150,000 a year.

The IRS clarified this week that income calculations to determine eligibility for tax exemption must exclude unemployment compensation (Unemployment compensation is money the government gives to unemployed workers until they can find employment, according to Investopedia)

The change announced by the IRS will qualify more people for this tax reduction of up to $ 10,200 for unemployment benefits, and also to receive a third stimulus check, as reported in Metro.

Remember: for the third stimulus check, married couples with a joint annual income of $ 150,000 or less will receive $ 2,800. But if a couple had an income of more than $ 160,000 a year, they will not receive anything.

So, as an example, let’s say a couple had an income of $ 140,000 a year between their two salaries, and they also received unemployment compensation of $ 10,200 in benefits for each spouse, or $ 20,400 for both.

Adding up their wages and unemployment compensation, they then had $ 160,400 in earnings in one year, which would appear to indicate that they are not eligible to receive the tax exemption of up to $ 10,200 or the third stimulus check (because they go over $ 160,000).

However, if you don’t add unemployment compensation – as the IRS just pointed out – so their income is only $ 140,000, which does make them eligible for tax exemption and the check.

If it weren’t for the exclusion, these taxpayers would have exceeded the income threshold and definitely would not have been eligible to receive any stimulus payments.

-You may also be interested in: Long pandemic: Bill Gates says that the world will completely return to normal until the end of 2022