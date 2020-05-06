SPC just launched a new cheap tablet. The device comes to keep company with the new line of phones that they launched a few weeks ago, betting on a medium size and octa-core processor from Unisoc.

We will therefore review the specifications and technical characteristics of this new tablet, since is proposed as an alternative below 160 euros, for those who do not want to spend a lot of money.

SPC Gravity octacore datasheet

SPC GRATIVY OCTACORE

SCREEN

10.1 inch

HD resolution

16: 9 format

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

166mm x 251mm x 9mm

550g

PROCESSOR

Unisoc SC9863

RAM

3GB

4GB

INTERNAL MEMORY

32 GB

64 GB

REAR CAMERA

8 MP

FRONT CAMERA

2 MP

SOFTWARE

Android 9.0

PRICE

From 159 euros

Simple commitment to multimedia

The SPC Gravity Octacore features a 10.1-inch IPS LCD screen. Its resolution is HD (1200×800), humble but enough to play series, movies and more. At the processor level we find the Unisoc SC9863A, an 8-core platform, 4 of them A35 at 1.6GHz and another four A55 cores at 1.2 Ghz. Memories can reach 4 + 64 GB, expandable through micro SD cards. The graphics unit is the PowerVR IMG 8322, at a maximum frequency of 550MHz.

One of the main strengths of this tablet is its 4G connectivity. We can use a SIM card to connect when we are away from home and without WiFi network

The battery is 5,800mAh, on enough paper to feed the undemanding processor and the low resolution. The rest of the hardware is configured with a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 2-megapixel front camera, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi.

By last, note that the tablet has 4G connectivity, a rather interesting point. We can thus enjoy connectivity through a SIM card, making this tablet a fairly portable gadget to be able to use it wherever we want.

Versions and price of the SPC Gravity Octacore

This tablet It has a price that starts from 159 euros for the basic version, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The most ambitious version is 4 + 64 GB, also expandable, and has a slightly higher price of 189 euros.

The 3 + 32 GB version will be available from May 15, while the most powerful version will be available for purchase later this month.

SPC Gravity Octacore 3 + 32 GB | 159 euros

SPC Gravity Octacore 4 + 64 GB | 189 euros

