A few days after its official presentation, a photograph of the Motorola Edge has been filtered and confirms a three camera arrangementIt’s located at the back. In accordance with Ishan AgarwalThe Edge will include a 64 MP main camera and two additional sensors (16 MP + 8 MP), as well as a red gradient finish.

In terms of design, the Motorola Edge looks a lot like its older brother Edge +. It will have a 6.67-inch screen with Full HD + resolution (2340 × 1080 px) and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The front has a perforation that houses a 25 MP camera for selfies located in the upper left corner.

Inside the Edge integrates a Snapdragon 765 processor with 5G network supportas well as 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The above is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and will run under Android 10 in an almost clean format, a tradition that Motorola has respected since it was owned by Google.

The manufacturer has moved away from the conventional design that it handles in its series and with the Edge and Edge + bet on a terminal with a curved screen on its sides. The finish of lThe back is very similar to what we see on other phones from Samsung, such as the Galaxy Note 10, or even the Interstellar Glow that includes the recently launched OnePlus 8.

First leaked images of Motorola Edge

The Motorola Edge would be the mid-range variant, while Edge + is the model focused on competing with the best in the sector. For this it will offer a 6.67-inch OLED screen with the same resolution as its younger brother, although with better features inside thanks to the Snapdragon 865 chip, a 108 MP main camera and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Motorola initially planned to debut these phones during MWC 2020, however, the coronavirus crisis forced several companies to delay their announcements. The Motorola Edge and Edge + will be presented on April 22 at a special event streamed.

