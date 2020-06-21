This week the blue brand, WWE SmackDown, has left us several action scenes that nobody could imagine a few days ago with a roster where each fighter each program leaves us with new surprises. A star appearance, an interview and battles to complete a fairly loaded program

Styles’ coronation on WWE SmackDown

Renee Young to an envious presentation towards one of the great fighters of the brand turned to his old house returned to win another prestigious title. His friction came with Bryan, who had to put the title on his waist like a gentleman, whom he would end up pushing for no reason.

Matt Riddle with a great track record in the yellow brand towards his debut beating the champion who according to him built the brand. His debut was surprising and loved by all, a great addition, for a roster that is increasing and leaves us new anecdotes and experiences every week.

Sasha and Bayley don’t know defeat

The champions who have what is most dear to many of their partners, have grown tired of their attitude. So much so, that they have decided to unite in order to defeat once and for all, those who do not stop deranging them week after week.

Bayley never tires of negotiating matches for her great friend and partner in the tag team championship. After passing through NXT, beating their rivals, they had to beat Nikki Cross, and next week put the titles at stake against the champions, it is the sacrifice that they have to assume for the company, and they do not tire of it.

Miz TV creates chaos wherever it goes

This time, the interviewee was none other than Mandy Rose, Otis’s romantic partner in the company. It seems that all the blame for the defeat against Strowman has fallen on him. We saw the Miz’s slightest excuse to apologize to Morrison, when it deprived him of winning the championship.

Sonya Deville was the surprise so prepared, that tired of being the shadow of Mandy attacked her from behind causing a moment of fight where the presenters removed the chairs to avoid greater evils. Miz stepped into the fight and took a slap that will leave a mark for a few days.

Firefly Fun House

The company’s most outgoing, weird and quirky show was coming back to give us great news. confirmed that the rivalry between the creator of the champion and Strowman, had only just begun. Wyatt had to reinvent himself and return to his old character.

Strowman stayed behind, he could never think that the man who had given him the most opportunities and affection was in front of him to declare a cold war on him, the words were explicit. I have created you, it is my responsibility to destroy you. What will all this entail?

