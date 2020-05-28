By Sabino Vaca Narvaja *

Tuesday, March 17, 2020. More than three months have passed since the start of the current epidemic outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which to date has plagued more than 170 countries. At the Olivos presidential residence, the President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, awaits the Chinese ambassador to our country, Zou Xiaoli. During the meeting, the foreign diplomat expressed the solidarity of the government and the people of his country to the effort deployed by Argentina to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. In addition, it offers assistance through the donation of supplies for the prevention and containment of the epidemic and announces the shipment of protective clothing, goggles, gloves, chinstraps, quick reagents and thermal cameras, among other elements. Thus set the scene, it could be interpreted as another gesture in the framework of international cooperation and diplomacy between countries. But the Chinese government’s disposition towards our country is not an isolated event.

Reconfiguration of the global order?

Days after the current outbreak was notified, Chinese scientists were able to isolate and sequence the virus and then share their finding with the international scientific community, something quite unusual in today’s geopolitical scenario. On the other hand, once the outbreak in his territory was partially mitigated, President Xi Jinping offered humanitarian aid to other countries – not necessarily emerging – in what are probably the largest operations of this type that have been verified after the second post-war period. For example, he sent a medical team and intensive care teams, medical protection products and other items to Rome to help contain the disease. He also sent chinstraps and other supplies to Spain and pledged aid to the European Union.

Thus, from the epicenter of the current pandemic, at an initial moment, China has started to export solutions. And at this point I want to stop: the great political fact is that China is aware of its leadership position, so it shows itself as a globally responsible actor and resolutely assumes the role of leader. The global response to Covid-19 demonstrates this.

Paradoxically, the country that in the past raised the banner of free trade, the United States, has been enshrined in the slogans of the “American First” and deploys an increasingly protectionist agenda. Donald Trump’s arrival to the government in January 2017 was accompanied by the rejection of the main trade agreements that regulate the globalization process and a clear abandonment of multilateralism. In the past, the US leadership had been characterized by its ability and willingness to influence and coordinate global responses to different crises. But now he has not only inhibited himself from doing so:

Through the outbreak of the virus, Washington imposed a new package of sanctions against Iran, directly damaging the Iranian population. The same is true of unilateral coercive measures imposed on Venezuela and Cuba. A similar reading can be made of the question raised with Germany over the alleged attempt by Trump to buy the exclusive rights to the coronavirus vaccine that is being developed by the biopharmaceutical company CureVac AG. The pandemic warns us that humanity as a whole is in this and that international collaboration is necessary to overcome the crisis, but the United States seems ready to play alone more than ever.

Contested Models

The health crisis that originated in the very heart of China is perhaps the biggest challenge Xi Jinping has faced since he became secretary general of the Chinese Communist Party in November 2012. In order to deal with the situation, the government it asserted its authority and extreme measures of social control to the point of sacrificing its economy, at least during the first weeks (1). It also ordered planned industry closings and restricted the movement of people, both measures necessary to contain the spread of the epidemic. Parallel to the work on health, China launched a set of measures to support foreign trade and investment in case the worsening global situation made itself felt even more about global industrial chains: in response to the economic brake , the Chinese central bank injected a large volume of liquidity into the financial system and even committed billions of dollars for the purchase of shares through more than 30 asset management companies operating in the country (2). As in the 2015 stock market crisis, when the government came out to shore up share prices to avoid the financial crash, China tries to get out of the current depression by betting on the strength of the state. Through active and direct policies, in the first week of March the Chinese stock market had grown by 10% and the yuan showed a rebound that was beginning to rebuild its historical value.

For some analysts, the Chinese response is only possible in a regime in which the leader “exercises almost absolute political power over the state” (3). In this sense, the measures imposed by the government have been criticized as a violation of fundamental human rights.

For most of the western world, the State only has to be present in the face of exceptionality. This conception, inheriting from the first liberalism, brings to the fore the problem of the limitation of government action, the limits to the penetration of the State in the individual sphere. The novelty is that, after an initial phase where the main western countries showed “alarming levels of inaction”, according to the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, today the bet is to respond to the epidemic through the sovereignty of the national state to declare a “state of emergency”.

In China, state presence is “normality”, not the exception. Certain cultural and social organization principles, which we can trace back to the ancient Confucian tradition, have direct implications for politics and the moral foundations of government. With a population of approximately 1.4 billion inhabitants, China recorded at the close of this note only 81,000 infections and approximately 3,200 deaths, proportionally fewer cases than in other countries. And this despite the fact that the virus originated in China and that the outbreak occurred in the midst of the largest internal migration due to the lunar new year. This is only explained by the existence of a present State and a strong ethical civility.

End of globalization?

John Feffer wondered, in a recent article, whether the current coronavirus pandemic could possibly be ruined by the current globalization process (5). The Chinese economy has been, until now, the most affected, and the effect that this has on the rest of the economies and global production chains is undeniable. However, it is premature to speak of the end of globalization.

This is not the first challenge that this process faces: in the past there have been considerable challenges, such as the global financial and economic crisis of 2008-2009, the SARS pandemic of 2002-2003 or the “effect 2000” (Y2K). Perhaps the greatest challenge facing globalization today is the need to respond to the uncertainty generated by nationalist isolationism and economic protectionism that spread as (another) epidemic throughout the world.

In recent years, China has acquired a leading role on the international scene, in particular by promoting initiatives such as the economic belt of the Silk Road and the maritime Silk Road of the 21st century, the creation of the Asian Bank of Investment in Infrastructure (BAII) or the strategy to promote the sustainable development of energy on a global scale through the Organization for Cooperation and Development for Global Interconnection of Energy (GEIDCO). Recovering from the current crisis will be difficult, but before the end of globalization we will witness a reconfiguration of the global geopolitical order, with China seeking to shape what we have been calling “globalization with Chinese characteristics”.

Once the acute phase of the epidemic outbreak is over, and as it stabilizes macroeconomically, China will be critical in determining which direction the world is heading. Chinese leaders have decided not to betray their principles and values, forged in the concept of “Chinese dream”. Internally, the bet goes through the realization of a prosperous and strong country, the rejuvenation of the nation and the well-being of the people. Externally, China seeks to recover the old place that it once exhibited in the world order, for which it requires stable and strong relations between States. And that is only possible in a framework of mutual benefit in the international community.

After the storm

But let us return to the initial postcard, summarized in the meeting between President Fernández and Ambassador Zou. Although it is still a hurry to point out that we are facing the emergence of a new paradigm in the field of international relations, this image – like the recent announcement by the Chinese government to provide humanitarian aid to more than 80 countries – is an inescapable political signal . China resolved to assume the role of responsible player in the international arena and, as a consequence, has decided to be present in the solutions to the main global problems, such as the current pandemic.

In this framework, the signing of the memorandum of adherence to the New Silk Road Initiative, which other Latin American countries such as Uruguay, Chile, Venezuela and Costa Rica have already joined, is a unique opportunity for Argentina, which can be decisive in obtaining financing for the construction of power plants, railway lines, highways, bridges, tunnels, river dredging, etc. Even though the signing of the memorandum has not materialized, Alberto Fernández announced that China will finance the construction of a fourth nuclear power plant, with a concessional loan of $ 7.9 billion, granted by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. But also joining the initiative would facilitate access to the Chinese sub-national level: some Chinese provinces have markets and financial systems of equal or greater weight than entire countries.

A particularly interesting project is the export of pork to the Chinese market. China lost 40% of its slaughter stock following the swine fever epidemic and needs to fill the missing 8-12 million tonnes. The strategic plan contemplates the attraction of investments from the main pork producers in China to partner with Argentine producers in 200 productive megaunits that could generate, according to estimates, up to 120,000 direct jobs.

In sum, within the framework of the reconfiguration of the globalization process that will inevitably follow the crisis generated by the pandemic and the geopolitical repositioning of China, Argentina has the opportunity and the challenge of expanding dialogue and cooperation with the Asian country, taking advantage of the opportunities offered by economic complementarity.

* Director of the Sino-Argentine Cooperation and Liaison Program under the Department of Planning and Public Policies of UNLa.

