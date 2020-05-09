Since last year it was known that the most successful streaming platform was working on a new version of this HBO television show which is based on a series of books written by Ann M. Martin. And finally we have a preview with the actresses and the release date of ‘Baby-Sitters Club’.

HBO and Nickelodeon aired the series and in 1995 the film was released. As its name implies, it is a group of friends who founded a nanny club, but the interesting thing was to see how they touch on topics as delicate as diseases, how intense it can be moving and even divorce.

The Baby-Sitters Club is back! Get your first look at the new series (and the iconic book cover that inspired the new poster) pic.twitter.com/rKG6wg8PBF – See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) March 12, 2020

As it is a story that could be better in the nineties, the advance seems to have stopped right there and begins with the sight of a colorful room to end with the taking of a classic transparent telephone where five friends are waiting for the call that could be starting the expected club. But it has been made clear that this version will take place today

The teaser barely shows us a bit of the plot, but Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez), Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker) and Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) are known to be ) will be in charge of taking the story of some students who will start the business of babysitting in their spare time.

the call you’ve been waiting for. #BabysittersClub coming July 3! pic.twitter.com/2zxelNcHRR – Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) May 8, 2020

As we can see, the release date of ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ is agreed for the July 3 this year on Netflix, arriving in a hard time where any program is well received on a platform that cannot create new shows to entertain the public. Of course this does not imply that it will not be interesting, you have to give it a try.