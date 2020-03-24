A new game announced exclusively on Google Stadia

While the situation around Google Stadia is not the most simple, we learn today that the firm has just partnered with Splash Damage for a game exclusively on Google’s cloud gaming platform. This English studio specializing in the co-developer of online games (notably with Activision and idSoftware), will therefore offer a game that will be available only on Stadia.

Splash Damage & Stadia

So the announcement was made on the official Splash Damage website. The two companies are teaming up for the developer of a new and exclusive game on Stadia.

We’re excited to announce that we’re finally working on an exclusive title in partnership with Google Stadia. At Splash Damage, we are always looking to innovate and are always looking for partners and platforms that allow us to do this. We have been huge fans of Stadia since its announcement and we have been amazed by the technology and the passion for video games that emanates from the Stadia team.

For the moment, no date, and no information on the game in question. Will it only be online? Will it be a shooter? Impossible to say at the moment, but it is still good news for Stadia and its catalog of games.

Splash Damage, who are they?

Founded in 2001, this London-based British company specializes in the development of multiplayer modes for online first-person shooter games. In 2002, after less than a year of existence, the company entered into a partnership with id Software and Activision to work on the game Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory. Subsequently, the studio will collaborate with several large video game studios to help them develop their “online” part.

This was the case with Warner Bros. Games Montreal in 2013 for the Batman multiplayer: Arkham Origins. But also with The Coalition since 2015 for the multiplayer of Gears of War 4, Gears Tactics or the latest Gears 5.

This partnership with Google Stadia is interesting and could offer great things. We are now waiting to learn a little more about the nature and genre of games.