Apple has just released version 10.1 of its mobile operating system. Besides some minor improvements and bug fixes, this update mainly offers the famous Portrait mode. A mode that allows you to take photos with the famous “bokeh” effect that blurs the background and, as a result, makes the person’s face stand out better. Apple warns, however, that this is only a beta version.

Apple

– Portrait with bokeh effect

Not everyone will be able to test this function, because for this it is necessary to have an iPhone 7 Plus. The bokeh effect is based on a dual sensor system that this model is the only one to integrate among the smartphones of the apple brand. This device allows the camera to measure up to 9 degrees deep in an image. In the case of a portrait, this will allow it to identify with sufficient precision the background to be blurred. This effect, it will be understood, is not based on optics but added in software. If the effect does not please him, the user can always deactivate it and find his original photo, completely clear.

Trapped JPEG images

Those who do not have an iPhone 7 Plus still have an interest in updating their iPhone’s system, because this new version fixes a dozen security vulnerabilities. Some of them are particularly critical because they would allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code remotely by simply sending a JPEG image or through a trapped web page. A flaw in the address book would also allow an application to keep access to contact information even if the user has explicitly disabled it. To update your iPhone, open the Settings application, then go to “General -> Software update”.

The iPhone 4 soon obsolete

If you own an iPhone 4 and it needs repair, you should hurry up. According to ., Apple should put this model on its list of obsolete products by the end of the month. This means that Apple will no longer provide repair support for this phone. The CDMA version of the iPhone 4, which is mainly distributed in the United States and Asia, has already been on this list since last September. The complete list of obsolete Apple products is available online.