Mikel Arteta would love the qualities of a three-color defender already playing in the Premier League.

There was a time when Arsenal was almost considered a French club … Now only Alexandre Lacazette and Mattéo Guendouzi form the tricolor contingent among the Gunners, but Mikel Arteta could well bring in a new hexagonal national by his side by 2020-2021.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mirror, Issa Diop, under contract with London’s rivals West ham united, would appeal to the Spanish manager of boarders at the Emirates Stadium. The former Toulousain, who arrived in England for 25 million euros in July 2018, could cost the Canonniers more than 65 million euros.

