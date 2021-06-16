A new form of carbon

It has been possible to obtain a form of carbon that until not many years ago would have been considered impossible.

Carbon exists in various forms. In addition to diamond and graphite, there are shapes discovered in recent years with amazing properties. For example, graphene, only one atom thick, is the thinnest material known, and its unusual properties make it a very interesting candidate for cutting-edge applications in electronics and engineering. In graphene, each carbon atom is linked to three neighbors, forming hexagons arranged in a network reminiscent of the structure of a honeycomb.

Various theoretical studies have shown that carbon atoms can also be positioned following other flat lattice patterns and under certain conditions, but no lattice of this kind has been realized until now.

A team consisting of, among others, Michael Gottfried and Qitang Fan, both from the University of Marburg in Germany, as well as Peter Liljeroth, from the Aalto University in Finland, has now discovered a new carbon lattice. The lattice is one atom thick, that is, it is as thin as graphene, but it is made up of squares, hexagons, and octagons that form an ordered lattice structure.

The researchers confirmed the unique structure of the lattice using a high-resolution microscope and found that its electronic properties are very different from those of graphene.

Unlike graphene and other forms of carbon, the biphenylene lattice, which is what the new material is called, has metallic properties. The narrow fringes of the lattice, just 21 atoms wide, already behave like a metal at first, while graphene is a semiconductor at this size.

These stripes could be used as lead wires in future carbon-based electronic devices.

Structure of the new carbon network. The upper part shows schematically the bonds between the carbon atoms, forming squares, hexagons and octagons. The lower part is a photo of the network, obtained with high resolution microscopy. (Images: University of Marburg / Aalto University. CC BY)

The biphenylene network could also serve as a superior anode material in lithium-ion batteries, allowing for greater lithium storage capacity compared to current graphene-based materials.

The researchers have published the technical details of their discovery in the academic journal Science, under the title “Biphenylene Network: A Nonbenzenoid Carbon Allotrope.” (Source: NCYT from Amazings)