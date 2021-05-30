A new finding suggests that the maximum human life expectancy is 150 years

Is human life expectancy limited? New research believes that it does, and that this limit would reach the 150 years of life.

The study, published in Nature Communications, is based on the idea of biological aging or senescence, that is, the speed with which the body deteriorates, which may or may not coincide with the chronological age of the person.

To do this, the researchers developed a new way of interpreting fluctuations in the number of different types of blood cells, which they called indicator of the dynamic state of the organism (DOSI).

As scientists have observed, over time the recovery capacity of the human body slowly decreases, which explains why older people take longer to recover from illness and injury, reports Science Alert.

For researchers, the DOSI indicator is a reliable method to show when that resilience would be completely weakened.

As they explain in the Nature Communications article, “extrapolation of this trend suggested that the DOSI recovery time and the difference would diverge simultaneously in a critical point of 120-150 years of age, which corresponds to a complete loss of resilience. “

The researchers analyzed the blood cells of more than half a million people drawn from research databases in the UK, the US and Russia, and to make sure that it was a good general indicator of health and general recovery, the The team used step count data from more than 4,500 people.

From these data, the scientists discovered a change in aging trajectories from 35 years onwards, and from 65 years onwards.

This new analysis is in line with previous studies They already mentioned that the maximum lifespan of human beings was between 120-140 years.

To date, the longest-lived person in recorded history has been the French Jeanne Louise Calment, who died in 1997 at the age of 122 years.

The researchers conclude their study by assuring that “criticality that results in the end of life is a intrinsic biological property of an organism that is independent of stressors and signifies a fundamental or absolute limit of human life expectancy. “