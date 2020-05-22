This week, like every seven days, the WWE RAW red roster fighters offered the best possible show to all fans of the world of wrestling. Without a doubt, they start to leave us programs to remember, because although they seemed strange, they started to work correctly.

Edge says YES

Finally, the fighter of category R, ​​has been decided and this week has left us, with the news of the month. He accepted the revenge stipulated by the viper. this time Randy, will be much more careful, He knows Edge and as he has recognized, he was better in a combat of extreme toughness.

A new disciple for Rollins in WWE RAW

Rollins and his new character, each week are more intertwined, as they have shown in this week’s program. Along with his faithful follower Murphy, he took the opportunity to thank Rey for that lighting, and leave Humberto and Aleister in silence.

Two battles in the same night, in which Murphy demonstrated, because he is a faithful follower of the Messiah. A new misguided soul joined the team. History repeated itself, a fighter on the edge of the ring disoriented, picked up and hugged by Rollins. An Austin theory that takes center stage.

After the break with the Latino team, he is approaching a new horizon that he would never have imagined. Be part of Rollins’ wake, and share that role, you can shoot this fighter at the top of the roster. He does not lack charisma or commitment.

Asuka celebrates her WWE RAW championship

Kairi Sane towards the entrance to her teammate and friend of the roster. Asuka entered the mara championship, who would have thought that a woman so rude in just one week to win the briefcase, could carry the brand championship. The celebration was somewhat strange.

Nia had something to say in all of this. Chatting quietly she was attacked by Asuka, not once, but twice. In the ring and racks. Kairi became fond of playing the flute, and received from behind, all the compressed anger of Nia. Without a doubt, she was the most affected in this whole party.

Drew continues streak

One more week, and proving that he is not only the best in his brand, but against one of the best in the blue brand. Corbin tried everything, But Drew’s attitude was more different, giving him more momentum in combat that could end in his victory and retention of the title.

Finally, a champion who defends his championship week after week, and demonstrating with facts why he should be there. Lashley came in at the end to face the champion, Since MVP advises him, he has been able to obtain the greatest of the brand.

