A new Facebook leak exposes sensitive data of 533 million users

The personal data of 13 million Facebook users in Mexico were revealed in this leak. Find out if yours were part of the hack.

A new leak shakes the foundations of the world’s most popular social network: the data of more than 533 million of Facebook users from 106 countries around the world were revealed in a hacker forum and previously sold on Telegram.

Most leaks share one thing in common: they are accounts associated with a phone number, an increasingly popular option for creating an account or logging in instead of using email.

According to Business Insider, a Facebook spokesperson explained that the data from the leak is not new, but was revealed from a security breach in 2019 that was already fixed; however, the database was exposed for free on a hackers page and found by security firm Hudson Rock in a hacking forum on Saturday afternoon, April 3.

All 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free. This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked. I have yet to see Facebook acknowledging this absolute negligence of your data. https://t.co/ysGCPZm5U3 pic.twitter.com/nM0Fu4GDY8 – Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) April 3, 2021

According to the company, the leaked dataset includes Facebook ID, full name, recent locations, date of birth, date the account was created, bio, marital status, and in some cases, employer and email.

So far, Facebook has not commented on the matter; However, the security flaws and personal information leaks They are not new to the social network, involved in controversies about the use of sensitive data and its use for political and electoral purposes during the 2016 US presidential elections.

In 2018, after the scandal of Cambridge Analytica, Mark Zuckerberg was fined $ 5 billion and appeared in front of the US Senate, where he asked for forgiveness and promised to raise standards for improve privacy, regulate campaign spending and eliminate both hate speech and fake news from the most widely used social network in the world.

How to know if your account was affected?

Photo: Getty Images

Of the 533 million users violated in the leak, 17.9 million users in Colombia, 2.34 million in Argentina, 8 million in Brazil, 3 million in Bolivia and 13.3 million in Mexico were the most affected Latin American countries.

To find out if your account was affected by this or previous leaks, the Have I Been Pwned site, created by Australian computer security consultant Troy Hunt, has just added the more than 2.5 million email addresses that were part of the leak to their database to find out if the linked account was compromised.

All you have to do is enter your associated email in Have I Been Pwned and the site will inform you if any of your accounts have been part of the recent leaks from Facebook, Dropbox and other online services.

The best way to strengthen the security of your accounts on social networks and other digital services is to change your password periodically, in addition to activating two-step verification for login.

Now read:

Facebook declares war on Australia and blocks all news posts

The United States sues Facebook for monopoly and asks it to get rid of Instagram and WhatsApp