A new era is about to begin in the BRAVE CF light heavyweight division with a new hood.

The light heavyweight division title of Brave combat federation is vacant since 2018But that doesn’t mean the division has been inactive for the past three years.

In fact, it has been one of the most exciting divisions to follow for fans of BRAVE CF.

With several big names rising through the ranks, like Zvonimir Kralj, Malik Merad and Todd Stoute, To name a few the task of determining the next world champion will be decided in a competition between none other than Mohammad Fakhreddine and Mohamed.

The first fighter hired by BRAVE Combat Federation, on 2016, Mohammad Fakhreddine is possibly the most popular name in the MMA from middle East, with a large following and a brilliant career.

The current middleweight champion, Fakhreddine, seeks to become the first double champion in BRAVE CF and in Arab history.

Your opponent, Mohamed Said Maalem had a meteoric rise within the truly global promotion of MMA and, in addition to his hard-hitting knockouts, he developed a fierce rivalry with Fakhreddine in recent months.

After much anticipation and an anticlimactic last minute cancellation, Fakhreddine and Said Maalem they are finally ready to resolve their differences and crown the next light heavyweight champion.

They will meet at the BRAVE CF 52 night main event on August 1, at Milano, Italy.

With a champion sitting at the top of the division, motivation will be high and whoever wins the next title fight will have a target on their back in the near future.

If we start the “It was Said Maleem” On August 1, it will be the emergence of the new generation of fighters from ORE, with this Franco-Algerian powerhouse beginning a reign of terror over the light heavyweight division.

If we finish with the “It was Fakhreddine”, It will be the first time a fighter has sat on two thrones simultaneously in the fastest growing MMA promotion.

Fakhreddine, Whoever constantly mentions his intentions to be as active as possible will have two different sets of talents to choose from for his next challenge.

Regardless of the outcome of the title fight, however, one thing is for sure: Things are about to get even more exciting on the heavier side of the spectrum. BRAVE Combat Federation.

