This week the blue brand of WWE SmackDown, brought us the hangover of the great event, where fighters like The Fiend, Strowman or Sami Zayn himself left us open-mouthed in their battles. There is a new Universal Champion, the monster among men. Who will be your next rival?

Braun Strowman is determined

His entry into the championship is the best thing that has happened to him this year after the Intercontinntal championship. He knows that it is the most important moment of his sports career. Shinsuke knocked on the door for a chance, and Strowman couldn’t deny the fight.

He accepted the fight and emerged victorious from the fight. He comes out stronger and more motivated in his new challenges. Beating someone like the Japanese means that he is up to the challenge of facing anyone. Bray Wyatt decided to knock on the door to remember his victory against Cena and to congratulate Braun.

He just wanted the champion to apologize, for turning his back on him in the past. But Braun, who is more confident than ever, decided not to participate in that game. Bray wants the title, and Braun has made it clear to him that he is ready to let him in at any time.

Alexxa and Nikki retain the championships

The Kabuki Warriors had a new opportunity to conquer again what was taken from them. But The power of the champions is greater than that of the Japanese. That they kept the honey on their lips, after the rapport between their rivals was better.

Elias looks towards Money in the Bank

On the platform where he fell into the void, he decided to return to be clear as he has overcome all difficulties. His song showed how his victory is something that gives him a lot of morale. His message was clear and firm, he wants to be Universal champion by winning in the stair fight. And he scoffs at Corbin’s defeat.

Tucker becomes collateral damage

They had a match again in which Sonya was able to help her new ally Dolph. Before Wrestlemania, Dolph brutally ended Tucker and wanted to get that much-deserved rematch. He could not beat Tucker, the instinct of Ziggler knew how to beat him and not fall as low as in the great event.

The Dirty Sheet celebrates victory

It is the moment of good news. Their reign continues to lengthen, and in one way or another, they have been able to beat the best of the blue brand. The only thing left for them to do was a song with its typical chorus, and they have done so, they have presented it to all the spectators.

It was the moment when The Usos entered to interrupt their song. And they asked for a revnacha, backed by The New Day. The bad news was that the wrestlers from the couples who did not meet at WrestleMania would have a chance. The Miz will have to defend the titles.

The Forgotten Sons debut on WWE SmackDown

The Lucha House Party were the first victims, of this team coming from the yellow mark. Hopefully they do not get lost in oblivion and receive a lousy push and then end up nowhere. This victory catapults them into a comfortable position to be able to aspire to everything in the blue mark.

Bayley seeks new opponents

Bayley’s victory at WrestleMania means his reign continues to move forward, and it is time for a new woman to take the championship to properly lead the championship. Tamina decided to stand up to say that she was eliminated by all, and demands an opportunity.

She decides to put her best friend Sasha on the spot. IF you beat it you will have your chance. Something that The Boss didn’t like, Because he had not discussed it with her and has made a decision that affects him directly and to which he was not prepared. He will have to eat the brown of the champion.

Sheamus adds and continues on WWE SmackDown

The Celtic warrior continues to add victories in each program that passes. He is determined to reach the top of the brand. To do this, you must beat anyone who puts you ahead. This time, It was a local fighter who swallowed with all the strength of Sheamus, who still cannot find a rival at his level.

Remember to watch out for Planet Wrestling, the wrestling web number one not to miss anything that happens in Impact Wrestling and all the news of world Pro Wrestling. We bring you all the information in real time. Don’t miss a thing!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.