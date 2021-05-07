A new edition of the Race against gender violence arrives

Why am I running?

As in previous editions, the profits and proceeds obtained from the registrations of this virtual edition of the race will be used for a project in support of victims of violence against women. In this case they will go to the AMUVI Association.

This association, which has been running for 27 years, was born when a group of women professionally related to these crimes of violence against women (lawyers, psychologists, social workers and doctors), or simply sensitized with them, observed the situation to which they were faced battered or sexually abused women. As the association has been consolidated, its activities have increased, as well as the number of projects aimed at caring for victims and other vulnerable populations: minors, the elderly, the disabled, etc.

The last year has been a real blow for those who fight against this tragedy in our society. In April 2020, 8692 complaints were received, 61% more than in the same period last year, according to data from the Ministry of Equality. It is the highest figure in the last three years and one more consequence that this pandemic leaves us and before which we cannot remain impassive.