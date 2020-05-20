At some point in your childhood, Carlos Lemuel Morales de Jesús He was fascinated by the experience of watching a movie outdoors during a family camping trip when he lived in Detroit. Years later, he managed to create a small cinema in his room and later, at age 17, he made his mother indulge his pleas to buy her a 25-foot screen to screen movies everywhere as entertainment for her family and friends.

Today, Morales de Jesús is responsible for ensuring that this opportunity reaches thousands of people through the establishment of drive-ins in different towns in Puerto Rico. The first to start operating, as soon as the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 allow, will be at Hacienda La Finca in Naguabo. This will be the “drive-in” that the country will have with an 80 x 45 screen (or 80 x 55, if you count the 10 feet its base measures).

Cine Patio also reached an agreement with the firm Buena Vibra to perform a tour that will take the “drive-in” to different geographical areas of the country. Admission to these events will be free but there will be VIP passes for those who want an even more complete experience.

The times, dates and places of the tour will be announced shortly on Cine Patio’s social networks and as soon as the restrictions on departure times that were established during the quarantine are relaxed or eliminated.

Morales de Jesús, a Puerto Rican raised in the United States, explained that he is in talks to build cinemas in about 20 spaces in different parts of the island, but the only agreement signed to date is the one located in Naguabo. One of these businesses, if the agreement is materialized, will be located in Santurce and will accommodate 500 cars. Other drive-in theaters will accommodate around 200 vehicles. In addition, according to a publication posted on the Facebook page of the Don Frappe establishment in Añasco, conversations were started to establish one on those lands in the west.

“Many years ago, we already wanted to set up a drive-in theater and we’ve done similar things on a small scale, like movie theaters where people are in golf carts in housing estates. Right now, when we were doing best with house rentals and activities, COVID arrives. We did not have to think long to know what we had to do to start the drive-ins, starting from the basis that we already have as experts from the cinema abroad, we knew it was a very viable idea “, explained the young man 27 years old.

Although the concept of the drive-in theater is very old and had its boom in the late 1940s in the United States, those created by Cine Patio they will have all the services that are possible to offer thanks to advances in technology. Tickets, like spaces, can be separated through an application. Also, cars won’t have to stay on during the movie because the option to use WiFi will be available. If visitors wish, they can amplify the audio using a portable speaker. Another novelty will be the alternative of choosing the language of the tape and ordering ‘pop-corn’ and other groceries to be taken to the car. The entry cost has not yet been established.

“Our vision is to offer something beyond a movie, to provide the best possible service. Through applications, people will be able to do all kinds of management through cell phones”Morales de Jesús explained.

In addition to presenting the film, the cinemas will offer other types of complementary ‘pre-show’ entertainment, said the creator of Cine Patio.

Although at the moment there will be no premiere films, eventually they will be part of the programming later.

Cine Patio screens are made by their owner with a material that he brings from the United States and the help of a professional welder so that the finishes of the canvas are exact.

“I learned to sew with my mother-in-law,” said the businessman, with five years of experience renting equipment to screen films.

He said that for a long time cinema screens were his hobby. The vision that they could become a business came to her after lending one for the church she attended to carry out a fundraising activity. Seeing the reception of the event, he decided to start offering them to the graduating classes for the same purpose of raising money for their parties. The rest is history.

To date, Puerto Rico has only one drive-in cinema, the Auto Cine de Santana, located in the neighborhood of the same name in Arecibo. This place was founded in 1957.

