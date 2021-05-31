A new discovery shows that the Universe is more fluid than we thought

05/31/2021 at 12:07 PM CEST

Scientists from the Dark Energy Study they have released the best map on dark matter that has existed so far. Still, the cosmos remains as mysterious as ever. Research carried out based on 5000 square degrees has used a weak gravitational lens to search for large areas of dark matter in relatively close sections of the universe.

The information has also aided studies on dark energy, as there is an inexplicable force that could be accelerating the expansion of the universe. The team produced a 3D map thanks to new technologies that have made it possible to achieve a fairly high knowledge of these issues.

The team members have carried out a series of observations using the 570 megapixel camera of the Victor M. Blanco telescope in Chile between the years 2013 and 2019.

These data have shown that the universe is slightly more fluid than previously expected, also showing that it is also more uniform than expected. Although there are theories that dark energy is constant in the universe, current discrepancies make researchers have to rethink existing ideas.