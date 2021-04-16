a new demo is coming

Resident Evil Village is getting closer every day, It’s only a few weeks until we get to May 7, expected date of arrival on all platforms for which it has been developed: Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S and Google Stadia. Thus, these weeks we will see how Capcom is responsible for maintaining the tension around the launch, with the aim of making it a best seller from day one.

Thus, today we have learned that Two new Resident Evil Village demos will arrive in the coming days. First, from April 17 to 18, a 30-minute demo of the map that gives its name will be released. And just a week later, from April 24 to 25, we will be able to enjoy another demo, this one set in the castle. Of course, the arrival on these dates will be exclusive for PS4 and PS5. A few days later, on May 2, these demos will reach the rest of the platforms on which the game is going to be launched, that is, PC and Xbox One and Series S / X.

Additionally, we have also learned what we can expect from Resident Evil Village, in terms of graphic mode, on consoles and on Google Stadia. In the following table you can see what to expect for each device:

As you can see, both in Playstation 5 like in Xbox series x the performance will be similar: 60 frames per second with 4K resolution. Now, if you want to activate ray tracing, the frame rate will drop to 45 per second. At the other extreme, if we go down to the base models of the previous generation, we find ourselves with considerably lower settings: 900 points at 45 frames per second for PlayStation 4 and the same resolution, but only 30 frames per second if we talk about Xbox One. Understandable in any case.

Set Resident Evil Village to high resolution, the game will run at 4K resolution at 30 frames per second on both PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, while the basic display mode will make the game display at 1,080p at 60p. frames on both consoles.

Regarding PC, obviously it will depend on the configuration of your system. A few weeks ago we published the minimum and recommended requirements for various graphics modes, and we already know that it’s going to be a demanding title, to the point where the new Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics might not be enough to play it with ray tracing. We will still have to wait a few weeks to check it out, and see if with the recommended requirements for Resident Evil Village, Capcom has gone high.

More information: Capcom