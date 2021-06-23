A new decree will suspend evictions until there is a housing law

The Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, this Wednesday, in the Senate. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The Government will not allow further extensions of the anti-eviction decree that expires on August 9, but will approve a new decree to protect vulnerable families in a “structural” way without housing alternative until the Law for the Right to Housing is implemented. as announced by the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos.

“We are going to try to advance by royal decree what we have foreseen in the housing law, in such a way that it is not an extension of an exceptional situation, but that it is already structural, although in that part we anticipate the law itself, which obviously it will take more time in its debate ”, the minister announced.

Ábalos recalled that the decree that paralyzed the evictions of vulnerable families with no alternative housing during the pandemic “came to attend to an exceptional situation derived from the covid”, but has said that later they realized “that this did not solve the problem , because there were precovid situations ”that the health crisis had aggravated.

The government partners have agreed to include this matter in the draft of the Law for the Right to Housing that they hope to bring to the Council of Ministers before the summer holidays and that it will foreseeably not finish its parliamentary process until the end of 2022, so the A new royal decree prepared by the Mitma would cover the lack of protection during that time.

“In this case, it is necessary to have an application framework that covers what the decree that reaches August 9 ceases to cover and the idea is that before its expiration we can have that royal decree decree,” the minister stressed.

