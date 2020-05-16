.

Rashel Díaz is part of the “A New Day” program.

Telemundo’s morning show “Un Nuevo Día” culminated this week dedicated to Class of 2020 with the long-awaited virtual graduation of a group of outstanding university students and the exclusive live participation of award-winning actress Gina Rodríguez with a special message to the new generation of graduates. The young people also received messages from celebrities such as Luis Fonsi, Mario López and Christian Nodal, in addition to enjoying a musical presentation from Cali and El Dandee. To watch the video, click here.

For the week of May 18-22, “A New Day” will feature stories about “DREAMers” during the pandemic, plus the latest news on Kawasaki, the disease that is affecting children with COVID-19. Viewers will be able to start their mornings at 7 am/6 downtown with Rashel Díaz, Adamari López, Héctor Sandarti and Stephanie Himonidis (“Chiquibaby”), who will present various topics of interest, in addition to continuing with the latest news on the coronavirus and topics news with Nicole Suárez, and the best recipes with Chef James. This week begins with the celebration of dear Adamari’s birthday.

Here is a preview of some of the outstanding topics:

Monday, May 18

Special Segment: Pandemic Dreamers

Adamari López birthday celebration

Dr. Gilma Marimón talks about the coronavirus, Kawasaki’s disease, in addition to answering questions sent by viewers

Special guests: Cuban singer and actress Aymée Nuviola (“Celia”); the famous Argentine singer Diego Torres with the new version of “Color Esperanza”

In addition, a case of the disease affecting children; Chef James surprises a famous influencer with his favorite dish and shares the recipe; A fitness trainer demonstrates how to make protein bread at home; an immigration attorney introduces herself

Tuesday, May 19

Special Segment: Pandemic Dreamers

A panel of psychologists and experts will discuss LGBTQ issues

Special guests: Wisin talks about “The Voice”; Gregory Nava, director of the movie “Selena”; the Mexican actor Humberto Zurita; and singer Adriana Ríos with her song “Esta en Ti” (chosen by Billboard readers as “the best song in Spanish inspired by quarantine”)

In addition, Stephanie Himonidis “Chiquibaby” will be in charge of the kitchen segment; “Aires de Esperanza”

Wednesday, May 20

Special Segment: Pandemic Dreamers

Panel with expert physicians on the latest in children’s coronavirus and Kawasaki disease

Information for small business owners on how to successfully reopen their businesses after the pandemic in the weekly segment “Nuestro Negocios,” a Telemundo initiative in support of Hispanic small businesses

In addition, Luis Enrique joins Chef James for the kitchen segment; prenatal yoga class

Thursday, May 21

Special Segment: Pandemic Dreamers

Important information about pets during the pandemic: effects of quarantine and how to disinfect homes without harming pets

Special guest: Venezuelan singer-songwriter Yordano

In addition, spiritual coach Douglas Bernal and motivator Jorge Lozano discuss the meaning of Venus in retrograde; United in the Distance segment

Friday, May 22

* The listing is subject to change.

“Un Nuevo Día”, Telemundo’s morning show awarded with three national Emmy Awards as “Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish”, airs live Monday through Friday at 7-11am / 6-10am downtown.

.