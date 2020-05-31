Twitter / James

The morning program of Telemundo, “A new day”, is preparing a week full of information and entertainment for viewers, who will be able to start their mornings at 7 am/6c with Rashel Diaz, Adamari López and Stephanie Himonidis, accompanied by Francisco Cáceres, Erika Csiszer and Frederik Oldenburg.

The award-winning program will present various topics of interest such as the “new normal” following the pandemic, exclusive such as the interview with Martin Luther King III, in addition to the latest news about the coronavirus and news items of the day with Nicole Suarez, and the

best recipes with Chef James, among others.

Monday, June 1

Exclusive live interview with Martin Luther King III, who continues the legacy of his father, Martin Luther King Jr., in the fight for human rights in the wake of the protests that have been sparked by the death of George Floyd

From the National Hurricane Center, get all the information about the hurricane season and necessary preparations

Special guest: actor Lucas Velázquez on his participation in “100 Days to Fall in Love”

Tuesday, June 2

Exclusive interview with famous influencer Lele Pons

Special guests: Barbara de Regil with everything about her famous videos on social networks; and the actress Daniela Navarro, from home with her effective exercise routine

Special segment: “United in the Distance” celebrates the LGBT community with “Pride is Everything”

Also, the inspiring story of a Latina immigrant who made her dream come true after graduating from college with honors, but failed to receive her diploma due to the pandemic.

Wednesday, June 3

Our Businesses presents a report on the phenomenon of cleaning products that became the winning industry during the pandemic

Special guests: Elizabeth Cervantes, the Mexican student of Michelle Obama’s new documentary, Becoming; in addition to the Puerto Rican salsa singer Victor Manuelle

Chef James celebrates “National Egg Day” with special guests, viral challenges, and fabulous egg-based recipes

Thursday, June 4

The children return to the show as little stars offering a dance class, conducting an interview with a pediatrician, as well as talking about cooking, exercises and the exclusive presentation of the famous Cortés Twins with a musical act directly from Spain.

Special guest: Tiago Correa from the new season of the successful Super Series “Enemigo Intimo“

Friday, June 5

Special segment on how a beauty business has been reinvented during the pandemic, including a live makeover.

“Un Nuevo Día”, Telemundo’s morning show awarded with three national Emmy awards as “Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish”, airs live Monday through Friday at 7-11am / 6-10am downtown.

.