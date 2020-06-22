Author: Verónica Fuentes

Approximately in the VI century a. C., about 1,400 years earlier than currently estimated, the measles virus was separated from another closely related one that was transmitted between cattle, according to a new study published in the journal Science. Experts suspect that it arose when the eradicated rinderpest virus spread from animals to human populations.

Measles has always been an important goal for both health authorities and scientists, as it is one of humanity’s oldest microbial enemies. So far, the accepted consensus dates back to around late 9th century AD C., although the uncertainty in this regard was very great.

Although this work will not impact your diagnosis or treatment, it does draw a new portrait of the evolutionary history of measles, showing that the pathogen emerged much earlier than previously suspected.

To better define its origin, the team led by Ariane Düx, from the Robert Koch Institute (Germany), reconstructed the genome of this virus using lung samples collected from a measles case from 1912. “We were able to reconstruct most of the virus genome of measles, generating the oldest genome of the RNA virus that infects humans, sequenced to date ”, explains SINC Düx.

The experts compared the sequencing data with a 1960 disease genome, 127 modern genomes, and rinderpest genomes and another livestock virus called PPRV. So, traced the appearance of measles in humans between the years 1,174 BC. C. and 165 d. C., with an average estimate in 528 a. C.

“We found that the lineages of the measles and rinderpest virus were divided around the 6th century BC. This date marks the earliest possible moment for the appearance of this pathology in humans ”, adds Düx.

Although this work is not connected to clinical research and will not impact its diagnosis or treatment, it does draw a new portrait of the evolutionary history of measles, showing that the pathogen emerged much earlier than was suspected and at a time that coincided with the emergence of large urban centers throughout Eurasia and South and East Asia.

“At that time human populations were growing and large cities were forming, a prerequisite for a disease like measles, which needs large populations to persist,” he continues.

The evolution of human pathogens

The authors hope their research will inspire similar studies on other viruses. In a related perspective, also published in Science, Simon Ho and Sebastián Duchêne, from the Universities of Sidney and Merlburne (Australia), discuss how our knowledge of the origins of human pathogens has advanced.

“Two key tools are molecular clock theory and the extraction of ancient DNA,” notes SINC Duchêne. “Technological advances in ancient DNA and statistical modeling of molecular processes allow us to estimate with great precision the time when several major pandemics have emerged in humanity.”

In the case of measles, results are consistent with previous studies that suggest a correlation between population growth, population density and the appearance of pandemics, such as the black plague caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis.

For experts, estimating the date of onset of pandemics has implications for epidemiology and vaccine efficacy

“As for SARS-CoV-2, this virus could go decades without being detected in bats. However, its human appearance occurred during the last weeks of November, a few weeks before Chinese authorities alerted to the appearance of the virus in Wuhan, “says Duchêne.

For experts, estimating the date of onset of pandemics has implications for epidemiology and vaccine efficacy. First, understanding when these pathogens appear helps determine the transmission rate and make predictions of the proportion of the population that will be infected.

“Analysis of COVID-19 genomes in some countries, such as Australia, have established transmission risk factors. Controlling these factors has facilitated the mitigation of the pandemic, ”he insists. Secondly, the effect of mass vaccination is associated with genomic diversity of pathogens. For example, the genomic diversity of measles has been reduced thanks to vaccination campaigns in recent decades.

But why are some vaccination campaigns more effective than others? Duchêne is clear on this. Because of their molecular clock, viruses with rapid molecular rates, such as influenza, require annual vaccination, while some with slower rates, such as yellow fever, can be controlled with much less frequent vaccination.