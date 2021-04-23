A new cyber attack blocks the INE and threatens the electronic headquarters

A new cyber attack has affected another long list of public technology infrastructures. This time, and with synchronization protocol, It was the turn of the website of the National Institute of Statistics (INE). The Justice and Education portals have also fallen.

Also the website of the Ministry of Economy, the first to be attacked. The reason? The Economy portal is the one that houses the management of the electronic headquarters of the Administration. So far, all eyes are on this system, in order to ensure its proper functioning.

Known as the SARA network, it would be in charge of managing most of the administrative procedures accessible under Cl @ ve or electronic signature. Both the central government and the municipalities and autonomous communities. Blocking the SARA network would be, from a strategic point of view, an impact of force against the Administration. Its blockade or paralysis would be critical for the electronic management of the country. More now with an income campaign in the making.

Since yesterday, and until the early hours of the morning, the web portals of these public entities remain down and blocked from users. At this time, and as El Confidencial has advanced, the management of the crisis due to the cyberattack is in the hands of the National Cryptological Center (CCN). This would be studying how serious the hacking of the Administration’s websites has been. An interference that, as they point out, has been coordinated and synchronized to get the most out of it and do the most damage possible.

No authorship at the moment

So far the scope of it is unknown, beyond the blockages, and if any type of sensitive information could have been affected. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which, everything indicates that it had no economic intention or blackmail through ransomware.

In any case, the Administration in Spain is not going through its best moment in terms of cybersecurity. It must be remembered that this attack occurs just a few days after the ransomware that affected SEPE. The activity of the State Public Employment Service remained blocked and today the consequences of such a long block in the employment service and public benefits continue to be managed. The first investigations pointed to Russia as the origin of the attacks.

