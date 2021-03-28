a new crime against peace to save the planet

Image of a landscape after a fire in Indonesia. (Photo: SOPA Images SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty)

It has been 11 years since British activist and lawyer Polly Higgins stood before the UN to demand condemnation of actions against the environment. In short, to try to save the planet from the climate crisis by suggesting the consideration of ecocide as a crime and claiming its inclusion as the fifth crime against peace, along with genocide or crimes against humanity.

Higgins was not, however, the first to coin the term. In the 70s, the Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme was in charge of naming the acts that destroy ecosystems and opening the ban on legal debate. He directly accused the United States of committing this crime – not criminalized – for the use of defoliating chemicals during the Vietnam War and reproached the United Nations for not taking action on the matter.

But what actually happened was that the organization drew up a draft in 1996 in which ecocide was included as the fifth crime against humanity and, despite having the support of up to 50 states, four managed to overthrow it defending the interests of large multinational companies: the United States, France, Great Britain and the Netherlands.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme at the United Nations General Assembly in 1985. (Photo: Getty)

12 jurists redefine the concept

Today, five decades later, 12 renowned jurists are trying to redefine the concept to present an amendment to the Rome Statute that can be tried by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

“It took a long time to get up and running, but an international panel of top international jurists and criminal and environmental law specialists was convened in January to draft a robust and workable definition of ecocide that states can use to propose an amendment to the Rome Statute and make it apply …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.